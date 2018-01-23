Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Canadian Pacific Railway Announced Its Best Ever Fourth Quarter

Stock Monitor: Kansas City Southern Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) ("Canadian Pacific"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CP. The Company posted its financial results on January 18, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017. The transportation services provider's revenue jumped 5%; its operating ratio was 56.1%; and its EPS soared 159%. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Canadian Pacific Railway. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KSU

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Canadian Pacific Railway most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CP

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Canadian Pacific's total revenues increased 5% to C$1.71 billion from C$1.64 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' expectations of C$1.70 billion. Canadian Pacific's operating ratio improved by 10 basis points to 56.1%.

For the full year 2017, Canadian Pacific's revenues increased 5% to $6.55 billion from $6.23 billion in FY16, and adjusted operating ratio improved by 40 basis points to a record 58.6% from 58.2% in the year ago same period.

During Q4 FY17, Canadian Pacific's operating income increased 5% to C$753 million from C$717 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's operating margin increased 20 basis points to 44% of revenue from 43.8% of revenue in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted operating margin decreased 10 basis points to 56.1% of revenue from 56.2% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Canadian Pacific's earnings before tax (EBT) increased 18% to C$621 million from C$527 million in the comparable period of last year. For the reported quarter, the Company's EBT margin increased 410 basis points to 36.3% of revenue from 32.2% of revenue in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Canadian Pacific's net income surged 156% to C$984 million on a y-o-y basis from C$384 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 159% to C$6.77 on a y-o-y basis from C$2.61 in the corresponding period of last year.

For the reported quarter, Canadian Pacific's adjusted net income increased 4.7% to C$469 million on a y-o-y basis from C$448 million in Q4 FY16. During Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted diluted EPS increased 5.9% to C$3.22 on a y-o-y basis from C$3.04 in the same period of last year, surpassing analysts' expectations of C$3.21.

For FY17, Canadian Pacific's adjusted diluted EPS rose 11% to $11.39 from $10.29 in FY16. The Company's personal injury rate improved 1% on a y-o-y basis, and its FRA accident frequency improved 12%, making 2017 the 12th consecutive year that Canadian Pacific has led the industry with the lowest FRA-reportable train accident frequency.

Operating Results

During Q4 FY17, the Company's freight revenue increased 4% to C$1.67 billion from C$1.60 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's non-freight revenue advanced 12% to C$46 million from C$41 million in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's gross ton-miles increased 5% to 65.30 billion from 62.23 billion in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's train miles increased 1% to 7.85 million from 7.75 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's fuel efficiency was 0.984 compared to 0.996 in Q4 FY16.

Balance Sheet

As on December 31, 2017, Canadian Pacific's cash and cash equivalents increased 106.1% to C$338 million from C$164 million as on December 31, 2016. For the reported quarter, the Company's long-term debt decreased 14.4% to C$7.41 billion from C$8.66 billion in Q4 FY16.

For the reported quarter, Canadian Pacific's net accounts receivable increased 16.2% to C$687 million from C$591 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities decreased 6.4% to C$1.24 billion from C$1.32 billion in Q4 FY16.

During Q4 FY17, Canadian Pacific's net cash provided by operating activities decreased 4.6% to C$733 million from C$768 million in the comparable period of last year. During Q4 FY17, the Company's free cash flow decreased 42.4% to C$299 million from C$519 million in the corresponding period of last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 22, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Canadian Pacific Railway's stock slightly fell 0.46%, ending the trading session at $185.85.

Volume traded for the day: 657.76 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 491.90 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.68%; previous three-month period - up 5.00%; past twelve-month period - up 23.09%; and year-to-date - up 1.69%

After yesterday's close, Canadian Pacific Railway's market cap was at $27.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.75.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors