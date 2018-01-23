CPR Cell Phone Repair to Open New Store in Alcoa, TN

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Alcoa, TN. CPR is one the largest and fastest growing mobile device repair companies, with more than 400 locations in operation internationally. The CPR Alcoa store is owner Dewayne Holloway's third CPR location in the state of Tennessee.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Alcoa, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/alcoa-tn

"We'd like to extend our most sincere congratulations to Dewayne on the opening of his third store," stated Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We have worked with Dewayne for years and have every confidence that the CPR Alcoa store will be as successful as his others."

The town of Alcoa, TN, is situated 15 miles south of Knoxville. CPR Alcoa is located off Gill Street next to the Auto Pro Tires and across from Artistic Dance Unlimited.

Dewayne Holloway also owns CPR Pigeon Forge and CPR Knoxville University of Tennessee. With over 30 years of experience in the information technology sector, Holloway is a knowledgeable and seasoned CPR franchise owner.

"I'm looking forward to providing top-notch repairs for customers in the Alcoa area," says Holloway. "I am proud of all we've achieved at the other two CPR stores, and I believe we will see the same reception from the community with CPR Alcoa."

"I think that with my experience as a CPR franchisee, I've been able to understand and anticipate the needs of our customers, which allows our store to offer superior service," Holloway added.

CPR Alcoa is open seven days a week and specializes in repairing smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. The skilled staff at CPR Alcoa uses only the highest quality, factory-authorized pieces and parts for device repairs.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Alcoa is located at:

276 Gill St.

Alcoa, TN 37701

Please contact the store at 865-980-8448 or via email: repairs@cpr-alcoa.com.

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/alcoa-tn

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 400 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets and other personal electronic devices. For three straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2018 CPR was ranked in the top 30 of the list. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit http://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Steve Ritley

sritley@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 ext. 632

CPR Cell Phone Repair