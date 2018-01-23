Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - ParcelPal Technology Inc. (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC Pink: PTNYF) ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update to shareholders for the current work order contract with online retail outlet Amazon.com, Inc.

ParcelPal has engaged in a work order contract with Amazon.com Inc. to fulfill package delivery on behalf of Amazon to residents in Metro Vancouver British Columbia, Canada. ParcelPal has seen exceptional growth in this division of the company since launch, growing over 115% week over week delivering approximately 150,000 packages since mid-November.

Kelly Abbott, CEO of ParcelPal commented, "We are extremely excited to be working with such an amazing and innovative organization. Our work order contract with Amazon represents a key milestone in becoming a leader in the logistics space and Uberizing the movement of things. We look forward to further developing our relationship with Amazon and expanding our organization into other territories in the near future and will continue to ramp up operations immediately to meet demand."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0

OTC - Symbol: PTNYF

Contact: Peter Hinam, Director of ParcelPal Technology, Inc. - peter@parcelpal.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE