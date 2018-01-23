Names Mr. David Kuhn to Its Advisory Board

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - IZON Network, Inc. (OTC Pink: IZNN), a global leader in GPS technology for the golf industry and the creator of one of the most unique premium outdoor advertising networks, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire ProShot Golf. IZON's Board of Directors has unanimously agreed that ProShot is a very strategic acquisition for IZON as it continues to grow its network. David Kuhn, Founder of ProShot, brings extensive industry knowledge to IZON's Advisory Board. Kuhn will take on the title of Executive Vice President & Advisory Board Member and run the companies California office based in Irvine.

"The opportunity to have David join our Advisory Board and team is a very important addition for IZON, as David literally started the Golf GPS industry in 1991," said CEO Tim Ummel. "For the past 25 years David has been an innovator within the GPS industry and has tremendous respect within the industry. David's deep industry knowledge and relationships will be extremely impactful as IZON continues to build the next generation of golf GPS solutions and add golf courses to its network. Our entire suite of next generation products for the golf operator & golfer will benefit from the wisdom that David brings to our team."

ProShot Golf is the industry pioneer with over a quarter-century's experience in providing low cost, fully reliable, communication, information and course management systems for golf course owners and operators. ProShot has assisted the industry in always staying one step ahead, from offering one of the first radio frequency GPS products through ProShot's current day backend RAMS course management system. ProShot Golf's emphasis has always been to "Keep It Simple" by providing an extremely reliable course management & cart-tracking solution for golf course owners and managers as well as a user-friendly GPS yardage system for the golfer.

"We have truly seen it all within the GPS vertical of golf throughout the life of ProShot golf. Having gone through all the ups and downs we truly know every facet of bringing the best GPS services and best-in-class fleet management to golf courses" said David Kuhn, "After spending a fair amount of time with the team at IZON it became very clear that we have a like minded approach to technology, innovation and customer service. I am very impressed with the new platform they have built and are installing on golf courses this spring; it is going to change the way golf courses look at adding GPS. Not only is the technology state-of-the-art but it is also the most affordable. IZON is the first company that I have seen in 25 years that has actually solved the advertising component. This will allow golf courses to pay very little for their GPS and in many cases it will pay for itself. We could not have found a better group to sell to and work side-by-side with for years to come."

Terms of the transaction have not been finalized nor disclosed. The Company will provide further updates as they become available.

***

About IZON Network

IZON Network is an innovator in creating the ultimate digital advertising and GPS platforms for golf. With over 11,500 screens now available through the IZON Advertising Network, we provide companies and major brands the opportunity to access up to 3 billion impressions per year.

For more information, visit www.izonnetwork.com or contact

Investor Relations

Mike Kordysz / mkordysz@izonnetwork.com

IZON and IZON Network are trademarks of IZON Network, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of IZON Network, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond IZON Network, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in IZON Network, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.