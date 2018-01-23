Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") announces the commencement of clinical data acquisition by the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) device at the renowned Henry Ford Hospital. There is currently one wireless CSS device fully deployed within the Henry Ford system, with two additional devices slated for implementation in the subsequent weeks. This clinical trial plays a crucial role in accelerating clinical substantiation for the CSS device and shortening the timeline for CVR's imminent FDA submission.

The trial will be overseen by Primary Investigator, Dr. Judith Lin, Senior Staff Surgeon and Medical Director of Henry Ford's Clinical Vascular Laboratory. Recognized for excellence in the area of cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, the team at Henry Ford possesses the expertise and experience necessary to successfully validate the worth of the CSS device.

"With FDA submission in our sights, quality input from leading healthcare institutions is critical," states CVR Chief Operations Officer Tony Robinson. "Many companies have a product they hope to market to the end user, but we at CVR take a different approach. If we can arm the clinician with a tool allowing them to function more efficiently and improve their quality of care, this supersedes the need to convince them of anything. We intend to improve outcomes, a result that markets itself."

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

