Alternet Systems, Inc.: Alternet Systems Announces Electric Vehicle Strategy Milestone Toward Entry Into $2 Trillion Market Sector With Its Patented Lithium Battery Technology

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) today announced the company has secured a strategic investor commitment to seed the recently announced partnership being negotiated to launch an Electric Vehicle (EV) subsidiary of Alternet that utilizes Alternet's Patented Lithium Battery Technology. The new subsidiary is expected to be launched by the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Patented Lithium Battery Technology

Last year, Alternet acquired Lithium IP Holdings which holds an exclusive license to ten U.S. Lithium Battery Technology Patents secured through a contract with Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) and including an option to purchase the Patents.

Strategy To Deliver Shareholder Value From Patented Lithium Battery Technology

Alternet's business strategy is to partner with prominent third parties producing products and services that require stable, safe, long duration power in high impact operating systems. Within such partnerships, Alternet and each partner will together develop an integrated solution that includes a power component based on Alternet's lithium technology.

Alternet's Entry Into $2 Trillion EV Market

Alternet has recently announced its EV strategy to build an EV subsidiary that includes China as a target market in addition to the production of two-wheel EVs. China has been the largest automobile market in the world since 2009 selling more automobiles than any other country that all together sell approximately 80 million cars each year worldwide for a cumulative $2 trillion. Alternet expects to introduce a high-end electric motorcycle to capture the market's attention, and then introduce a Model T like affordable electric, two-wheel vehicle to serve the developing economic market demand for primary transportation. The two-wheel transportation market is far less crowded with competitors than the automobile market and global per unit demand exceeds that of automobiles.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

