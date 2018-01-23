Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2018) - Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) (OTCQB: CCCCF) (FSE: 1PY) ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") announces its new trading symbol of CCCCF for its common stock, which has commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

"Cornerstone's expansion into the U.S. securities markets is a milestone that brings our Company substantially added access to institutional and individual investors," said Cornerstone President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Cowley. "We are confident that our listing on this active marketplace can significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of our Company throughout the U.S. and beyond."

Cornerstone Metals is an emerging exploration company whose most recently added initiative is the Carlin Vanadium Project, which contains one of North America's largest, richest known primary deposits of vanadium, an industrial mineral critical to industries ranging from steel to utility scale battery storage technology. The Company's analysis illustrates that the Nevada site's vanadium deposit features a combination of high grade and unsurpassed accessibility.

About Cornerstone Metals Inc.

Cornerstone's objective is to advance exploration/development stage strategic, copper, and precious minerals properties to production in the Americas. The Company's Management and Board Core Competence is in exploration, permitting, development, construction, and operation of mining projects.

The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, which has one of the largest, richest known primary vanadium deposits in North America. The Carlin Vanadium Project is located in Elko County 22km by road (14 miles) from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and is comprised of 72 contiguous unpatented mineral claims totaling 461 hectares (1,140 acres). The Carlin Vanadium deposit was discovered by Union Carbide Corp. (UCC) in the 1960's, which completed surface mapping, trenching and 152 rotary drill holes in 11,133m (36,525 feet) of drilling. The average drill hole spacing was 60m (200ft) apart within the more densely drilled areas. Drilling indicates a zone of mineralization approximately 55m (180 feet) thick striking north-south over 1,860m (6,100ft) in length and dipping 5°-30° east and west averaging 760m (2,500ft) of down dip extent from surface. The mineralized unit is locally exposed on surface, where it cuts topography, but mostly is found at shallow depths, commonly between 15-60m (50-200 ft) below surface.

Cornerstone also owns 100% (subject to 1.5% NSR) of the West Jerome property, near Jerome, Arizona, on the west side of Freeport McMoRan patented lands. The property, in a Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide camp, is a high-grade, massive sulfide target located 2.4 km south of the past-producing United Verde (32 million tons grading 4.4% copper, 1.5 oz/t silver and 0.04 oz/t gold). The West Jerome property has attractive untested drill targets.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cowley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and President and CEO of the Company.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's ability to meet the conditions required to exercise in full its option to acquire the Carlin Vanadium project. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.