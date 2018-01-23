Bosch ranked first on seven of nine reputation attributes for Fortune'sWorld's Most Admired Companies list

Since 2010, Bosch has been ranked No. 1 in the motor vehicles parts category seven times

Bosch is among the top 100 of Fortune's Global 500

Bosch has been named the world's most admired motor vehicle parts supplier for the fourth consecutive year on Fortune's 2018 World's Most Admired Companies list. Based on surveys from 3,900 executives, directors and analysts from 680 companies in 52 industries, this list is derived from nine key reputation attributes. In the motor vehicle parts supplier category, Bosch leads in the following seven reputation attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

On Fortune's Global 500 list, Bosch ranks among the top 100 companies, having moved up to 76 in 2018 from 87 in 2017.

"It's an honor to be consistently recognized by Fortune as a leader among the world's most admired companies," said Mike Mansuetti, president of Robert Bosch LLC. "Our team remains dedicated to providing innovative products and services to drive the automotive industry forward and to stay globally competitive."

Fortune calls the World's Most Admired Companies list "the definitive report card on corporate reputations." Korn Ferry Hay Group has collaborated with Fortune for more than 20 years to uncover the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 375,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2016). The company generated sales of 73.1 billion euros in 2016. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected industry. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiaries and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 120 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 59,000 associates in research and development.

The company was set up in Stuttgart in 1886 by Robert Bosch (1861-1942) as a "Workshop for Precision Mechanics and Electrical Engineering." The special ownership structure of Robert Bosch GmbH guarantees the entrepreneurial freedom of the Bosch Group, making it possible for the company to plan over the long term and to undertake significant up-front investments in the safeguarding of its future. Ninety-two percent of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, a charitable foundation. The majority of voting rights are held by Robert Bosch Industrietreuhand KG, an industrial trust. The entrepreneurial ownership functions are carried out by the trust. The remaining shares are held by the Bosch family and by Robert Bosch GmbH.

