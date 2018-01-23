Vodafone Greece has agreed to acquire CYTA Hellas, a provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Greece, for a total enterprise value of 118m. CYTA owns a fibre optic next generation network and offers mobile services through a mobile virtual network operator with Vodafone Greece. The business has around 300,000 fixed broadband customers - a market share of around 8% - and approximately 40,000 mobile customers. Vodafone said the deal, which is subject to a number of conditions, ...

