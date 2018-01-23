3E Company: Verisk 3E and Cority Collaborate to Deliver Optimized Solutions for Industrial Hygiene and Workplace Safety

Strategic Product and Data Integration Offers Joint Customers Streamlined Access to Robust Safety Data

Carlsbad, Calif., January 23, 2018 - Verisk 3E (http://verisk3e.com/), the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions, and Cority (http://www.cority.com/), the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success, today announced a new strategic alliance. Verisk 3E and Cority joint customers will benefit from combined, industry leading Safety Data Sheet (SDS) management systems, integrated access to Verisk 3E's vast library of SDSs, and up-to-date global occupational exposure limit (OEL) content. Streamlined access to this critical information enables more informed incident response and promotes the creation of safer workplaces. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



Cority's proprietary EHSQ platform harmonizes and streamlines environmental health and safety (EHS) workflows, processes, and best practices for monitoring, surveys, risk assessments, findings, and required action. Cority removes communication barriers between EHS departments through data integration and centralization. As a result of the strategic alliance, joint customers will now be able to access Verisk 3E's 3E Protect (https://www.verisk3e.com/products-services/sds-and-chemical-management) SDS and chemical management tool via Cority's solutions for industrial hygiene, occupational health, supply chain, chemical, and risk. Integrating 3E Protect with Cority's industrial hygiene solution will provide users with a central SDS source they can access, manage, and update 24-7-365.



Customers will also have access to Verisk 3E's unmatched 3E Optimize (https://www.verisk3e.com/products-services/content-third-party-platforms) content, including up-to-date, global OEL data to help determine if occupational exposure thresholds are exceeded during an incident. Cority's robust monitoring software enables customers to streamline the collection and storage of quantitative sample data and perform comprehensive analysis to support the management and mitigation of exposures. With enterprise wide access to Verisk 3E's current, reliable regulatory content, customers can improve knowledge management, decision support, regulatory compliance, and workplace safety.



"This seamless collaboration will enable both Verisk 3E and Cority to best serve companies dealing with hazardous chemicals or materials in their supply chain," said Edmund Webecke, president, Verisk 3E. "Global companies in chemicals, pharma, manufacturing, oil and gas, and food and beverage as well as practitioners of industrial hygiene, workplace safety, and compliance may now have access to complete chemical inventories and the most robust SDS authoring and management."



"We are extremely excited to augment our ability to help customers achieve a healthier workplace and ensure substance threshold compliance," said Pamala Bobbitt, director of product marketing and channels, Cority. "Working with Verisk 3E will enable us to provide the most comprehensive solution for industrial hygiene bolstered by the most extensive and value-added collection of OEL content, chemical SDSs, and regulatory substances information available."



About Verisk 3E

Verisk 3E, formerly 3E Company, delivers intelligent compliance solutions that empower companies to reduce risk, drive continuous improvement, and create new growth opportunities. For 30 years, Verisk 3E has provided clients with the expertise, content, live 24-7-365 environmental health and safety (EHS) support, and award winning solutions required to increase chemical and workplace safety, improve product safety and stewardship, strengthen supply chain stewardship, and optimize research and development decision support.

We are deeply committed to serving our more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including eight of the world's top ten chemical manufacturers, nine of the world's top ten retailers, and nine of the world's top ten pharmaceutical companies. Global locations include our corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, along with offices in Bethesda, Maryland; Canton, Ohio; Copenhagen, Denmark; Montreal, Quebec; and Tokyo, Japan. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. Visit us at www.Verisk3E.com (http://www.verisk3e.com/).



About Cority

Cority (formerly Medgate) is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure SaaS platform. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority's team of 250 experts serve more than 800 clients in 70 countries, supporting millions of end users. The company enjoys the industry's highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance.



