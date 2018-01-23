Next-generation digital curriculum combines hands-on investigations and exclusive CNN content to engage and inspire K-12 students to explore real-world science

Accelerate Learning, a global leader in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, announced today a new platform using the best of CNN's digital content to create a new science education product. This provides a new way to teach science and create the next generation of scientists, explorers, and problem solvers with the new Stemscopes Science powered by CNN digital curriculum.

Stemscopes Science powered by CNN combines the award-winning Stemscopes K-12 digital science curriculum with content carefully curated from the best of CNN's world-renowned news and current events archive. The next-generation science solution challenges students to innovate, create, and problem solve while connecting them to real-world events and issues that affect their lives. It includes a variety of assessments, from multiple-choice to claim-evidence-reasoning assessments, as well as extensive support for teachers such as embedded professional development and instructional resources to support a differentiated learning experience for each student.

"For years, educators have struggled to provide students with engaging, inquiry-based instruction that not only builds a deep understanding in science but connects it to the real world," said Dr. Vernon Johnson, president and CEO of Accelerate Learning. "Stemscopes Science powered by CNN solves that challenge by connecting a rigorous, hands-on science curriculum with timely, relevant content from CNN. It provides teachers with an easy-to-implement solution to give their students unprecedented opportunities to investigate scientific phenomena and spark a desire to understand what makes these wonders possible."

Incubated in the teacher development lab at Rice University and developed byAccelerate Learning, Stemscopes was built from the ground up to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). Stemscopes Science powered by CNN expands upon the comprehensive online curriculum and hands-on investigations with illustrative content from CNN. CNN VR (Virtual Reality) takes this to the next level with immersive experiences that stimulate the senses and bring science to life.

Greg Beitchman, VP Content and Partnerships, CNN International Commercial: "Science is a key part of our storytelling and we have run an extensive tagging process of our archive and are delighted to share the best of our content with young scientists via the Stemscopes Science powered by CNN platform."

Stemscopes Science powered by CNN is built using HTML5, enabling anytime access from any mobile device, tablet, or computer. It will be available in all countries outside the U.S. through ministries of education, schools and in country distributors worldwide in February 2018.

To request a program sample preview or to purchase Stemscopes Science powered by CNN, visit http://stemscopes.science.

