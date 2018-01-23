Crop enhancement developer Plant Impact said it was joining forces with Belgian institute VIB to research a molecule that increases plant biomass. The AIM-listed company said new collaboration grants it exclusive development access and a licensing option to these patent-pending small molecules identified at VIB-UGent Center for Plant Systems Biology. The VIB-UGent researchers have discovered that VIB891 can almost double biomass in different plant species, Plant Impact said. "This new agreement ...

