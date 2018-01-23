sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

70,26 Euro		-0,14
-0,20 %
WKN: A1KAGC ISIN: DK0060448595 Ticker-Symbol: CBHD 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COLOPLAST A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,15
71,42
19:52
71,16
71,44
19:52
23.01.2018 | 18:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are B.Braun Melsungen, C.R. Brad, Coloplast, Hollister & Teleflex

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global urine collection devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of urine collection devices.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in awareness about hygiene. Urinary bladder disorders such as incontinence and UTI affect people of all ages and genders. They cause physical, social, and economic implications. The treatment of such bladder infections and UTI include antibiotics and drinking a significant amount of liquids to flush out the bacteria. Hence, urine collection devices are required by patients.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of CKD. The kidneys are an extremely vital organ. They are made from several nephrons that filter blood. Kidney diseases such as CKD attack the nephrons. CKD damages the kidneys and makes it lose its ability to filter blood. Hence, fluid waste gets deposited, which causes various complications.

Various signs and symbols of CKD are high blood pressure, change in the volume and number of times urine is passed, changes in the appearance of urine, blood in urine, pain in the kidneys, loss of appetite, and shortness of breath.

key vendors

  • B.Braun Melsungen
  • C.R. Brad
  • Coloplast
  • Hollister
  • Teleflex

Other prominent vendors

  • Cook Medical
  • Medline Industries
  • Medtronic
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Segmentation By End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln8zgq/global_urine?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire