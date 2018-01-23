Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are B.Braun Melsungen, C.R. Brad, Coloplast, Hollister & Teleflex

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global urine collection devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of urine collection devices.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in awareness about hygiene. Urinary bladder disorders such as incontinence and UTI affect people of all ages and genders. They cause physical, social, and economic implications. The treatment of such bladder infections and UTI include antibiotics and drinking a significant amount of liquids to flush out the bacteria. Hence, urine collection devices are required by patients.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of CKD. The kidneys are an extremely vital organ. They are made from several nephrons that filter blood. Kidney diseases such as CKD attack the nephrons. CKD damages the kidneys and makes it lose its ability to filter blood. Hence, fluid waste gets deposited, which causes various complications.
Various signs and symbols of CKD are high blood pressure, change in the volume and number of times urine is passed, changes in the appearance of urine, blood in urine, pain in the kidneys, loss of appetite, and shortness of breath.
key vendors
- B.Braun Melsungen
- C.R. Brad
- Coloplast
- Hollister
- Teleflex
Other prominent vendors
- Cook Medical
- Medline Industries
- Medtronic
- Thermo Fischer Scientific
