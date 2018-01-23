Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are B.Braun Melsungen, C.R. Brad, Coloplast, Hollister & Teleflex

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global urine collection devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of urine collection devices.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in awareness about hygiene. Urinary bladder disorders such as incontinence and UTI affect people of all ages and genders. They cause physical, social, and economic implications. The treatment of such bladder infections and UTI include antibiotics and drinking a significant amount of liquids to flush out the bacteria. Hence, urine collection devices are required by patients.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing prevalence of CKD. The kidneys are an extremely vital organ. They are made from several nephrons that filter blood. Kidney diseases such as CKD attack the nephrons. CKD damages the kidneys and makes it lose its ability to filter blood. Hence, fluid waste gets deposited, which causes various complications.

Various signs and symbols of CKD are high blood pressure, change in the volume and number of times urine is passed, changes in the appearance of urine, blood in urine, pain in the kidneys, loss of appetite, and shortness of breath.



key vendors

B.Braun Melsungen

C.R. Brad

Coloplast

Hollister

Teleflex

Other prominent vendors

Cook Medical

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Segmentation By Product



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Segmentation By End-User



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln8zgq/global_urine?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716