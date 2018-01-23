FinTech - 2018 Growth Opportunities in the Global Market: PayTech, RegTech, Robo-Advisory, Blockchain & Quantum Computing

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "FinTech - Growth Opportunities in the Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into strategic and positioning decisions and discusses growth opportunities across different areas such as technology, business models, services, and products. Different stakeholders in the industry use different methods to stay relevant in a changing marketplace.

Technology-enabled financial products and services are disrupting the FinTech industry. The new products, services, and solutions are equipped with advanced technologies such as cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine language (ML).



The use of technology across the financial services industry is growing. Some of the more popular products and services are likely to be the ones that serve previously untapped market segments. Trends that are unique to local markets tend to stand out and find greater acceptance by the consumers. Similarly, start-ups with unique value propositions and strong technology back-up will do well. Incumbents across the world are slow to respond to these trends; however, there are clearly some outliers.



Disruptions in the financial services industry can be witnessed across a wide range of segments. The emergence of services such as PayTech, RegTech, InsurTech, and digital banking highlight the ways in which digitalization has impacted the industry. As consumers demand improved access and anytime-anywhere services, governments and regulators are striving to lower costs and achieve greater transparency by using technology. Going forward, many innovative solutions can be expected as different stakeholders in the industry collaborate to enhance industry performance.

The objectives of the study are to explore:

The emerging products and services

The trends in the tech-enabled sub-segments of the financial services industry

The drivers and restraints in the new ecosystem

Trends across different regions

Growth opportunities across the industry

For instance, they may:

Launch new products and services

Partner with other companies in the ecosystem to achieve significant and rapid changes

Increase the use of tech-enabled solutions across all functions

Invest in research to experiment with new technologies

Assess consumer demand to design products and services

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key sub-segments in the financial services industry?

What kind of growth can be expected for these key sub-segments?

What are the significant growth opportunities in the industry over the next two to three years?

What is the impact of global Mega Trends, disruptive technologies, and new business models on the future of the market?

What are the trends across different regions globally?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for FinTech Providers

Growth Opportunities for FinTech Providers

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview

Financial Services Market Overview

Market Definitions

Digital Banking Market Trends - Overview and Key Challenges

Digital Banking Market Trends - New Business Models, Products and Services

Digital Banking Market Trends - BaaS API Forecasting

InsurTech Market Trends - Emergence of a Tech-enabled Industry

InsurTech Market Trends - New Business Models, Products, and Services

InsurTech Market Trends - Revenue Forecast

WealthTech Market Trends - Overview and Key Challenges

WealthTech Market Trends - New Business Models, Products and Services

WealthTech Market Trends - Technology-enabled AUM Forecast

Standard Features and Pricing Models of Services

Drivers

Restraints

FinTech Provider Landscape

FinTech Provider Landscape Discussion

3. Geographic Analysis

Geographic Analysis - Asia-Pacific

Geographic Analysis - Europe

Geographic Analysis - North America

Geographic Analysis - Africa

Geographic Analysis - RoW

Geographic Analysis

4. Market Forecast

RegTech - Key Market Trends

Revenue Forecast - RegTech

PayTech - Key Market Trends

Revenue Forecast - PayTech

Robo-advisory Services - Key Market Trends

Growth Forecast - Robo-advisory

Lending and Funding Platforms - Key Market Trends

Growth Forecast - Lending and Funding Platforms

5. Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the Financial Services Market - New Business Models

Trends/Factors Impacting the Financial Services Market - Disruptive Technologies

Trends/Factors Impacting the Financial Services Market - Connectivity and Convergence

Trends/Factors Impacting the Financial Services Market - Competitive Landscape

Trends/Factors Impacting the Financial Services Market - Economic and Regulatory Factors

Trends/Factors Impacting the Financial Services Market - Social and Demographic Factors

Trends/Factors Impacting the Financial Services Market - Brick and Click

Top Predictions for the Financial Services Market

6. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

7. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - PayTech

Growth Opportunity 2 - RegTech

Growth Opportunity 3 - Robo-Advisory

Growth Opportunity 4 - Blockchain

Growth Opportunity 5 - Quantum Computing

8. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 6 - P2P Models

Growth Opportunity 7 - AI- and ML-enabled Services

Growth Opportunity 8 - Ecosystem Collaboration

Growth Opportunity 9 - Financial Inclusion

Growth Opportunity 10 - Online and Digital Offerings

9. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5 - Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 6-10 - Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

10. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

Legal Disclaimer

11. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba

Amazon

DBS

Friendsurance

Funding Circle

Google

Klarna

PayTM

Stripe

ZhongAn Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4cl954/fintech_2018?w=5



