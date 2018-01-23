Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market 2018-2024 by Voltage, Types, Service Types, Applications and Regions

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2024
According to the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the government plans on reducing the country's dependence on oil-sector revenues and focus on developing and strengthening its non-oil economy. The circuit breaker market is dominated by the low voltage segment in revenue terms. In the high voltage category, gas insulated circuit breakers hold majority of the revenue share. Eastern region of Saudi Arabia held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017.
The power utilities segment held the largest revenue share in the overall circuit breaker market in 2017. Further, the residential segment is expected to catch up with the power utilities segment in the future in revenue terms owing to the large number of upcoming real estate projects in the country.
The report comprehensively covers the Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market by voltage, types, service types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.
Markets Covered:
- By Voltage:
- Low Voltage (<_1 />
- Medium Voltage (1.1 kV - 36 kV)
- High Voltage (> 36 kV)
- By Insulation:
- Low Voltage:
- MCB
- MCCB
- ACB
- Others (RCCB, ELCB)
- Medium Voltage:
- Vacuum Insulated
- Gas Insulated
- High Voltage:
- Gas Insulated
- Oil Insulated
- By Services:
- Repair & Maintenance
- Installation & Design
- Testing & Commissioning
- By Applications:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Power Utilities
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Global Circuit Breaker Market Revenues
4. Saudi Arabia Country Overview
5. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Overview
6. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Dynamics
7. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Trends
8. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Overview
9. Saudi Arabia Meduim Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Overview
10. Saudi Arabia High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Overview
11. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Overview, By Application
12. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Overview, By Regions
13. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Services Market Overview
14. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Demand-Supply Gap Analysis
15. Saudi Arabia Key Performance Indicators
16. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Opportunity Assessment
17. Competitive Landscape
18. Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Alfanar Company Ltd.
- General Electric Company
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Hyosung Corporation
- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.
- Larsen & Toubro Limited
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Wahah Electric Supply Company of Saudi Arabia Ltd
