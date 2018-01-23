Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market 2018-2024 by Voltage, Types, Service Types, Applications and Regions

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2024

According to the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, the government plans on reducing the country's dependence on oil-sector revenues and focus on developing and strengthening its non-oil economy. The circuit breaker market is dominated by the low voltage segment in revenue terms. In the high voltage category, gas insulated circuit breakers hold majority of the revenue share. Eastern region of Saudi Arabia held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2017.

The power utilities segment held the largest revenue share in the overall circuit breaker market in 2017. Further, the residential segment is expected to catch up with the power utilities segment in the future in revenue terms owing to the large number of upcoming real estate projects in the country.

The report comprehensively covers the Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market by voltage, types, service types, applications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered:



By Voltage:

Low Voltage (<_1 />



Medium Voltage (1.1 kV - 36 kV)



High Voltage (> 36 kV)

By Insulation:

Low Voltage:



MCB





MCCB





ACB





Others (RCCB, ELCB)



Medium Voltage:



Vacuum Insulated





Gas Insulated



High Voltage:



Gas Insulated





Oil Insulated

By Services:

Repair & Maintenance



Installation & Design



Testing & Commissioning

By Applications:

Residential



Commercial



Industrial



Power Utilities



Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Circuit Breaker Market Revenues



4. Saudi Arabia Country Overview



5. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Overview



6. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Dynamics



7. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Trends



8. Saudi Arabia Low Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Overview



9. Saudi Arabia Meduim Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Overview



10. Saudi Arabia High Voltage Circuit Breaker Market Overview



11. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Overview, By Application



12. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Overview, By Regions



13. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Services Market Overview



14. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Demand-Supply Gap Analysis



15. Saudi Arabia Key Performance Indicators



16. Saudi Arabia Circuit Breaker Market Opportunity Assessment



17. Competitive Landscape



18. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Alfanar Company Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyosung Corporation

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Wahah Electric Supply Company of Saudi Arabia Ltd



