Global Railway Automatic Brake Pad Inspection System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AARSLEFF, Alstom, Bombardier, MERMEC, Siemens & Trimble

The global automatic brake pad inspection system market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the period 2018-2022.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automatic brake pad inspection system market for 2018-2022.



One trend in the market is digitalization in railway sector. The global railway industry is moving toward the digitalization of railway systems. Developing a digital platform and integrating information from automatic inspection systems and other departments will provide a roadmap for transparency in the system. In addition: it will reduce the total cost for maintenance of railway systems and procurement of rolling stock.



All the data from each department can be analyzed and efficient planning can be done. The digitalization of railway will help in reducing the congestion and railway traffic. Many countries are over utilizing their current railway networks, which is hampering their current efficiency and increased maintenance expenses.



According to the report, one driver in the market is high accuracy in identification of defects. The efficiency of the railcar depends on the critical inspection and maintenance process of rolling stock, such as wheels, brake pads, and machinery. The inspection and maintenance of the rolling stock are crucial as they are directly linked to the reliability, mainline efficiency, and safety of railcars.



The brake pad needs precise inspection as it wears out frequently, owing to high friction and heat generated during the clamping of brakes on wheelsets while braking the railcar. The inspection of brake pads helps the railway staff in performing service and maintenance tasks before the breaks wear off.



Market trends



Digitalization in railway sector

Thermal inspection and use of IoT in railway inspection systems

Growing demand for way-side component inspection



Key vendors

AARSLEFF (AARSLEFFRAIL)

Alstom

Bombardier

MERMEC

Siemens

Trimble

Other prominent vendors

imc MeBsysteme

Australian Rail Technology

CIM (MECHAN)

IEM

JLI Vision

KLD Labs

Lynx Engineering Consultants (Lynxrail)

Rail Vision Europe

Resonate Group (DeltaRail)

SBB

SELVISTIC (SelectraVision)

Spectris (HBM)

Kistler

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmjtvb/global_railway?w=5



