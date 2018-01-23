sprite-preloader
Global Railway Automatic Brake Pad Inspection System Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are AARSLEFF, Alstom, Bombardier, MERMEC, Siemens & Trimble

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automatic Brake Pad Inspection System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global automatic brake pad inspection system market to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automatic brake pad inspection system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is digitalization in railway sector. The global railway industry is moving toward the digitalization of railway systems. Developing a digital platform and integrating information from automatic inspection systems and other departments will provide a roadmap for transparency in the system. In addition: it will reduce the total cost for maintenance of railway systems and procurement of rolling stock.

All the data from each department can be analyzed and efficient planning can be done. The digitalization of railway will help in reducing the congestion and railway traffic. Many countries are over utilizing their current railway networks, which is hampering their current efficiency and increased maintenance expenses.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high accuracy in identification of defects. The efficiency of the railcar depends on the critical inspection and maintenance process of rolling stock, such as wheels, brake pads, and machinery. The inspection and maintenance of the rolling stock are crucial as they are directly linked to the reliability, mainline efficiency, and safety of railcars.

The brake pad needs precise inspection as it wears out frequently, owing to high friction and heat generated during the clamping of brakes on wheelsets while braking the railcar. The inspection of brake pads helps the railway staff in performing service and maintenance tasks before the breaks wear off.

Market trends

  • Digitalization in railway sector
  • Thermal inspection and use of IoT in railway inspection systems
  • Growing demand for way-side component inspection

Key vendors

  • AARSLEFF (AARSLEFFRAIL)
  • Alstom
  • Bombardier
  • MERMEC
  • Siemens
  • Trimble

Other prominent vendors

  • imc MeBsysteme
  • Australian Rail Technology
  • CIM (MECHAN)
  • IEM
  • JLI Vision
  • KLD Labs
  • Lynx Engineering Consultants (Lynxrail)
  • Rail Vision Europe
  • Resonate Group (DeltaRail)
  • SBB
  • SELVISTIC (SelectraVision)
  • Spectris (HBM)
  • Kistler

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

