Dienstag, 23.01.2018

WKN: 889082 ISIN: US2774321002 Ticker-Symbol: EAC 
Aktie:
23.01.2018 | 20:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Eastman Chemical Company: Notice of Public Webcast of and Written Materials for Eastman Innovation Day, February 6, 2018

Innovation Day:

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) executives, including Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO, will host an Innovation Day for chemical industry analysts to present details of the company's growth strategies and innovation programs. The event will take place in New York City on February 6, 2018, with presentations from 8:15 a.m. to approximately 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

The agenda for the event is as follows:

8:15-8:55 a.m. Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO, Eastman Overview
9:00-11:25 a.m. Concurrent breakout sessions with:
  • Brad Lich, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
  • Lucian Boldea, Senior Vice President, Additives & Functional Products
  • Steve Crawford, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer
11:40-12:00 p.m. Curt Espeland, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
12:00-~12:45 p.m. Mark Costa, Closing Comments and Q&A

Live Webcast:
A live, public webcast of Mark Costa's and Curt Espeland's presentations and written presentation materials will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com).

For the concurrent breakout sessions, written presentations and talking points will be available by 9:00 a.m. at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com).

Replay and Written Materials:
Webcast replay for Mark Costa's and Curt Espeland's presentations and written materials for all presentations will be available at www.investors.eastman.com (http://www.investors.eastman.com/), Events & Presentations.

###

Media contact: Tracy Kilgore Addington, 423-224-0498, tracy@eastman.com (mailto:tracy@eastman.com)
Investor contact: Greg Riddle, 212-835-1620, griddle@eastman.com (mailto:griddle@eastman.com)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Eastman Chemical Company via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)