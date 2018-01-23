Global Subsea Processing Systems Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are Aker Solutions, GE, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & TechnipFMC

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Subsea Processing Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global subsea processing system market to grow at a CAGR of 3.13% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Subsea Processing System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The oil and gas sector has extended its reach from land-based drilling to the offshore segment to tap the richness of the earth covered by water. The environmental conditions in the offshore sector are challenging as they vary greatly from the onshore sector. There were two major developments witnessed as drillers approached oceans for producing crude oil and natural gas.



One trend in the market is ERD Technologies. The use of extended reach drilling (ERD) technology in the current oil and gas scenario is not economically feasible. However, the real situation is quite the opposite, as using this technology is about the economics and the demanding market conditions. In the last two years of low crude oil prices, operators have adopted these technologies, which has made the overall project commercially viable. This is because the benefits from this technology are for the long-term projects.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in the number of deep and ultra-deepwater drilling projects. Deep and ultra-giggp, projects have gradually started resuming operations with the gradual stabilization of the crude oil prices. The growing focus of oil majors on operational improvements has resulted in a reduction in the CAPEX and OPEX, which, in turn, has reduced the breakeven value for crude oil production. This translates into the oil companies better sustaining in the market at the current oil price of around $56/01 as of September 2017.



Key vendors

Aker Solutions

GENERAL ELECTRIC

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

TechnipFMC

Other prominent vendors

Forum Energy Technologies

ITT

Halliburton

Leistritz Advanced Technologies

MAN

Saipem

Siemens

SPX FLOW

SUBSEA 7

Weatherford

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Five Forces Analysis



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Regional Landscape



Part 11: Decision Framework



Part 12: Drivers And Challenges



Part 13: Market Trends



Part 14: Vendor Landscape



Part 15: Vendor Analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbtwvs/global_subsea?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716