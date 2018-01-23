World Low Voltage Cable Market 2016-2022

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Low Voltage Cable Market: 2016 - 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the low voltage cable market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2014 to 2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on revenue (USD billion).

The study includes drivers and restraints for the low voltage cable market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the low voltage cable market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the low voltage cable, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the low voltage cable market has also been included.



The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.1.1 Objective

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Low voltage cable Market, 2014 - 2022 (USD Billion)

2.2 Global Low voltage cable Market: Snapshot



Chapter 3 Low voltage cable - Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Classification of Low Voltage Cable

3.1.2 Key Trend Analysis

3.2 Market drivers

3.2.1 Increasing demand of renewable power

3.2.2 Expansion in urbanization and industrialization

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Lack of financial support construct the market unstable

3.3.2 key delay in authorization of different project

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Rising demand of power

3.4.2 Increasing automotive industry growth in Asia Pacific region

3.5 Porter's five forces analysis

3.6 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6.1 Market attractiveness analysis by End users

3.6.2 Market attractiveness analysis by Application

3.6.3 Market attractiveness analysis by Region



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Company market share analysis (Subject To Data Availability)

4.1.1 Global Low voltage cable market: Company market share, 2016

4.2 Price trend analysis (2014-2022)

4.3 Potential Buyers of Low voltage cable

4.4 Strategic Development

4.4.1 Acquisitions & mergers

4.4.2 New product launch

4.4.3 Agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

4.4.4 Research and development, product and regional expansion



Chapter 5 Low voltage cable Market - End Users Analysis

5.1 Global Low voltage cable Market Overview: By End Users

5.2 Infrastructure

5.3 Utilities

5.4 Oil & Gas

5.5 Industrial

5.6 Renewable & Others



Chapter 6 Low voltage cable Market - Application Analysis

6.1 Global Low voltage cable Market Overview: By Application

6.2 Overhead

6.3 Underground



Chapter 7 Low voltage cable Market - Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Nexans S.A

Prysmian S.P.A

Finolex Cables Limited

General Cable

NKT Cables

Group GmbH

Encore Wire

Polycab Wires Pvt. Ltd

Bahra advanced cable manufacture Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vfvdh5/world_low_voltage?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716