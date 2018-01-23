United States Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market Analysis By Bank Type, By Component (Cord Blood, Tissue, Placenta), By States (Texas, Arizona, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. cord blood banking market is expected to reach USD 49.1 billion by 2025



Increasing awareness regarding long term benefits of cord blood storage, increasing number of service providers, reduction in cost involved in storage, and growing investment in public banking are the factors driving the market growth in the country.



The U.S. cord blood banking market captures a significant share of the global cord blood banking industry. Factors such as high adoption rate for advanced technologies, growing per capita income, and increasing number of storage service providers can be attributable to the largest market share.



Growing applications of cord blood in the treatment of several chronic disorders is expected to fuel the market. Currently cord blood is approved for usage in around 80 diseases. These disease include degenerative disorders such as cancers, immunodeficiency related disorders, and bone marrow disorders. Growing prevalence of such diseases and need for effective therapeutic treatments are expected to boost the number of units stored. A large number of ongoing clinical trials in phase II, III, and IV are showing a potential growth opportunity in the near future.



Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Private banking currently captures the largest revenue share and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Large number of parents opting for private banking, high prices involved in collection, transport and storage, and increasing number of these type of service provides are the prime factors expected to result in swift growth of the segment during the forecast period

Increasing awareness, high government investment, and efforts to store genetically diverse cord blood units are the factors expected to boost the segment growth of public banking

Cord blood captured the largest market share in 2016 over cord tissue and placenta. Relatively easy license acquisition, affordability, and ease of storage are the factors driving the segment share.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information procurement

1.2 Information or Data Analysis

1.3 Region Wise Market Calculation

1.4 List of Secondary Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Rising application of cord blood in treatment of chronic conditions

3.1.1.2 Rising focus of federal agencies to set up public banking units

3.1.1.3 Growing awareness regarding this treatment line

3.1.1.4 Increasing number of facilities across the region

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 High cost and probability of non-usage

3.1.2.2 Market is highly driven by recommendation made by gynecologists

3.2 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.3 U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market -SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

3.4 Industry Analysis -Porter's

3.5 Opportunity Analysis

3.5.1 Opportunity Analysis: Placenta Storage

3.5.2 Opportunity Analysis: Potential usage of Cord Tissue and Placenta Tissue in Regenerative Medicine Using Stem Cells

3.6 Respository Analysis, By Bank Type, 2016



Chapter 4 U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Bank Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. cord blood banking services market: Bank type movement analysis

4.2 Private banks

4.3 Public bank

4.4 Hybrid



Chapter 5 U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Blood Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. cord blood banking services market: Blood component movement analysis

5.2 Cord blood

5.3 Cord tissue

5.4 Placenta



Chapter 6 U.S. Cord Blood Banking Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Bank Type & Blood Component



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



Cord Blood America Inc.

California Cryobank Stem Cell Services LLC.

StemCyte Inc.

Cryo-Cell International Inc.

Lifeforce Cryobank Sciences Inc.

Stem Cell Cryobank Inc.

Norton Healthcare

Viacord Processing Laboratory (VPL)

New Jersey Cord Blood Bank

Carter BloodCare

Americord Registry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npvzhw/united_states?w=5



