India Over-the-top (OTT) Video Services Market 2017-2022 - Rising Video Consumption / Rapid 4G Deployment / The Jio Effect - What has Changed? / Rural India Growing Faster, More Mobile

This study provides a detailed analysis of the OTT video services market in India, including the market opportunity and growth prospects in terms of advertising as well as paid services in viewership and revenue from 2017 to 2022.
It illustrates the ecosystem and provides insights of key market participants and company profiles of new entrants, and analyzes the impact of the ongoing price war in telecom services in bringing about a drastic change in the way video is consumed in India. It also provides an overview of consumption patterns in terms of duration spent, content preferences, languages, live sport coverage, and availability of exclusive programming. The rising trend of curating original content and other content strategies is captured in the study.
The OTT video market in India is gradually becoming a mainstream entertainment destination in the midst of growing Internet users. With the rapid commoditization of data and the ongoing price wars, online video streaming is a more feasible option today than ever before. This has led to the influx of many global, local, and independent platforms in the past year that are hoping to capitalize on this vast growth opportunity in the market. As operators optimize their operations with advertising revenues, they are evolving content strategies and marketing effectively to reach the masses. The focus has shifted from the urban youth to mass market, regional audiences across multilingual backgrounds.
There is a disconnect between the total addressable market of Internet users and the served market, as a majority of the population has access to erratic and slow broadband speeds. The focus on Hindi and English programs has gradually shifted toward regional content, thus catering to a larger audience. Monetization of platforms remains one of the biggest challenges for operators, as they depend on advertising for their revenue. The inclusion of regional content has paved the way for mass-market adoption as opposed to the initial niche offering. Live sports and other marquee titles going online has reiterated the growth opportunity for OTT video, attracting global Internet companies to invest and enter this lucrative market.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the state of the OTT Video Market in India? What are the key technology trends in the market?
- Which are the leading OTT platforms and what is their market share?
- What is the ARPU across platforms? How much will this grow in the next 5 years?
- What is forecast for the subscriber base and revenue for the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- OTT Video Market Landscape
- Leading Ecosystem Participants
- Rising Video Consumption
- Rapid 4G Deployment
- The Jio Effect - What has Changed?
- Rural India Growing Faster, More Mobile
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total OTT Video Services Market
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total OTT Video Services Market
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Assumptions
- Video Viewers Forecast
- Video Viewers Forecast Discussion
- Video Subscribers Forecast
- Video Subscribers Forecast Discussion
- Subscription Revenue Forecast
- Subscription Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Advertising Revenue Forecast
- Advertising Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total OTT Video Market Revenue Forecast
- Total OTT Video Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Average Revenue Per User Forecast
- Average Revenue Per User Forecast Discussion
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total OTT Video Services Market
- Market Shares by Monthly Active Users
- Market Shares for Subscription Video on Demand
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Pricing and Packages
- Features and Technology
- Content Library
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Local/Regional Content
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Original Production
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Analytics
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. OTT Video Services - Leading Competitor Profiles
- Market Incumbents - Hotstar
- Market Incumbents - Netflix
- Market Incumbents - Amazon Prime Video
- Who Leads the Race?
- Telecom Bundling
- OEM and Other Bundling
- Funding and Investments
- Content Partnerships
- Value-add Features
8. New Market Entrants - Online Video Services, India
- New Market Entrants
- Sun NXT
- ALT Balaji
- Dekkho
- Dekkho (continued)
- Viu
- JioCinema
- JioTV
- Fastfilmz
- Hoichoi
9. Content Strategies
- Strategy 1 - Original Programming
- Strategy 2 - Glocal' Content: Offering International Side-by-side Regional/Vernacular Content
- Strategy 3 - Live Sports Content
- Strategy 4 - Long-form Versus Short-form Content
- Strategy 5 - Regional Content
- Strategy 6 - International Operations
10. Technology and Trends
- Key Technology Trends
- Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
- Immersive Video
- Watermarking for Content Protection
- Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) Measurement - EKAM
- Multiscreen Viewing - Casting
11. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
- Acknowledgements
12. Appendix
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- ALT Balaji
- Amazon
- Ditto TV
- Eros Now
- Hotstar
- JioTV
- LIV
- Netflix
- Ozee
- Prime Video
- Sony
- TVF Play
- Viu
- Voot
- YuppTV
