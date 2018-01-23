Global Nanocatalysts Strategic Business Report 2018: Refinery, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food Processing, Environmental & Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Nanocatalysts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocatalysts in US$ Million.
Further, the Global market is analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Refinery
- Petrochemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemicals
- Food Processing
- Environmental
- others
The report profiles 25 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Hyperion Catalysis International (USA)
- Johnson Matthey (UK)
- Mach I, Inc. (USA)
- Nexceris (USA)
- PQ Corporation (USA)
- Zeolyst International (USA)
- Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
- Venator Materials PLC (UK)
- W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Primer
Nanotechnology
A Curtain Raiser
Nanoscience
Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials
A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Market Gathering Momentum
Enabling Technologies
Need of the Hour
Nanotechnology in Catalysis
A Prelude
Expanding Applications of Nanocatalysts
Outlook
Refinery
Largest End-Use Sector
Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Nanocatalysts Market
Nanocatalysts Market Fares Relatively Better Post Recession
Competitive Scenario
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Petroleum Refineries: The Traditional & the Largest Revenue Contributor
Opportunity Indicator:
Nanocatalyst Applications in Oil Refineries
Cracking Catalysts
Hydro-Desulfurization (HDS)
Reformer Catalysts
Heavy Oil Upgrading
Coal Liquefaction
Other Applications
Production of Premium Gas Made Easy by Nanocatalysts
Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Nanocatalysts in Refining Process
Nanocatalysts to Refine Gasoline Production Process
Zeolite
The Most Popular Ingredient of Refinery Catalysts
Environmental Applications: The Fastest Growing End-Use Segment
Revolutionary Solutions Against Climate Change
Stringent Emission Control Norms Drive Demand for Nano Enabled Emission Control Catalysts
Opportunity Indicators
Demand for Nanocatalyst Enabled-Catalytic Converters for Automobiles and Industrial Engine-Driven Applications Drive Nanocatalysts Market
Automotive Catalytic Converters
A Major Market for Nanocatalysts
Opportunity Indicators for Nanocatalysts in Automotive Market:
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region
Nanocatalysts to Gain Ground in Diesel Engine Emissions Remediation
Advanced Lean-Burn Engine Emission Control Systems
Diesel Based Fuel Additives
Petroleum Industries Adopt Nanocatalysts for Emissions Control in Refining Units
Focus on Reducing Emissions in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boosts Nanocatalysts Market
Air Purification Systems
Cleaning up Paper Mill Waste Stream
Water Treatment: A Niche Application Area
Nanocatalysts Exhibit High Efficiency in HOC Removal in Waste Water Treatment
Nano-Size Titanium Dioxide Gains Popularity in Waste Water Treatment
Demand from Chemicals Boost Nanocatalysts Market
Key Application Areas in Chemical Processes
Detergents
Ethanol Production
Agricultural Chemicals
Production of Hydrogen Peroxide with Higher Selectivity to the Desired Product
Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Traction
Reduction in Wastage and Side-Products
A Key Application Area
Food Processing
An Established Commercial Application
Nanocatalysts as Food Enzymes in Processed Foods Market
Nanocatalyst Applications in Energy Sector
Nanocatalysts Eye Bigger Role in Conversion of Natural Gas into Quality Chemicals & Clean Fuels
Opportunity Indicators
Growing Acceptance of Nanocatalysts in Biomass to Biofuel Conversion Bodes Well for the Market
Emphasis on Efficient Bio-Diesel Production to Boost Nanocatalyst Market
Nanocatalysts Seek New Opportunities in Solar Cells
Fuel Cells Entice Nanocatalysts
Nanostructured Catalysts for Efficient Pem Fuel Cells
Growing R&D in Fuel Cell Technology Expected to Provide Traction to the Nanocatalyst Market
Additives for Fuel & Explosives
Nanocatalyst Applications in Polymer Production
Trend Towards Green Chemistry Drives Nano Catalysts Market
High Demand for Bioplastics Drives Nanocatalyst Market
Production of Green Ammonia Provides Traction
High Demand for Carbon Nanotubes
Nanocatalysts Enhance Petrochemical Reactions
Gold as Nano Scale Catalysts Gathers Steam
Strong R&D Efforts, New Product & Application Developments Spearhead Growth
Bimetallic Nanocatalysts Gaining Popularity at the Expense of Monometallic NCs
Advancements in Metrology Critical to the Efficiency of Nanocatalysts
New Dual-Layered Nanocatalyst Tolerant to Carbon Monoxide Developed
R&D Efforts Find Efficacy of Nickel Phosphide Nanocatalyst in Hydrogen Production
Dow Chemicals Develops Highly Innovative Nano-Catalyst for Producing Bio-Plastics
New Nanocatalyst for Purifying Wastewater from Pharmaceutical Industries
Snapshot of Select US Players and their Product Innovations Over the Years
Mach I Inc.
CDTi
Nanophase Technologies Corp.
Quantumsphere
Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is a Catalyst?
Types of Catalysts
Chemical Industry Catalysts
Polymerization Catalysts
Petroleum Refining Catalysts
Environmental Catalysts
The Need for Catalysts
Catalysts Soon to be Replaced by Nanotechnology Upgrades
Nanotechnology
Nanotechnology Segments
Nanomaterials and Their Impact on Health
Nanoparticles
Classification of Nanoparticles
Production of Nanoparticles
Measuring Nanoparticles
Measurement of Mass
Measurement of Surface Area
Nanotechnology Applications
Versatility of Nanotechnology
Convergence of Nanotechnology with Catalysts
Nanocatalysts
Introduction and Definition
Major End-Use Industries
Performance of Nanocatalysts Thrives on Nanotechnology
Properties of Nanocatalysts
Diverse Physical Properties
Innovative Application Techniques
Increased Area of Action
Nanocatalysts
Brief History
Nanocatalysts
The Next Gen Catalysts
Control Over Nanoparticle Size
Control Over Nanoparticle Composition
Control Over Nanoparticle Structure
Nanoparticle Anchoring
Types of Nanocatalysts
Zeolites
Sources of Zeolite
Uses of Zeolites
Domestic & Commercial
Heating & Refrigeration
Agriculture
Detergents
Gemstones
Medical
Construction
Transition Metal Nanocatalysts
Introduction
Applications and Benefits
Industrial Enzymes
Transition Metal Oxides
Metallocene Catalyst
Carbon Nanotubes
Types of Carbon Nanotubes
Single-Walled Nanotubes
Multi-Walled Nanotubes
Fullerite
Torus
Properties of CNTs
Strength
Kinetic Property
Electrical and Thermal Properties
Structural Defects
Production Methods of CNTs
Arc Discharge
Laser Ablation
Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
Benefits of CNTs
Probable Future Applications of CNTs
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Nanophase Technologies Launches CE-6950
Brookhaven National Laboratory Develops New Nanocatalyst to Power Hydrogen Production
US and Chinese Researchers Introduce Platinum-Cobalt Nanocatalysts for Supporting Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis
Penn State University Researchers Demonstrate New Nano- Catalyst to Potentially Enable Hydrogen Production
Los Alamos National Laboratory Scientists Design New Cheaper Nano-Structured Carbon-Based Catalyst
University of Michigan Research Team Develops Technique to Produce Propylene Oxide Using Copper Nanoparticles
KIST Designs a New Metal Nanocatalyst for Recurrent Use
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
NexTech Materials Adopts New Name, Nexceris, LLC
QuantumSphere Establishes Modern Manufacturing Facility
Nanophase Secures Patent for C3 Metal Oxide Surface Treatment Technology
Huntsman Takes Over Rockwood Holdings Performance Additives and Titanium Dioxide Businesses
Clean Diesel Technologies to Relocate Corporate Headquarters
Clean Diesel Technologies Bags New Patents from the USPTO
Umicore to Build a New Catalysts Manufacturing Facility in Poland
Johnson Matthey Acquires A123's Chinese Cathode Materials Manufacturing Facility
Johnson Matthey Extends Metal Supply Agreement with Anglo American Platinum
Clean Diesel Technologies Receives Patent Approval for ZPGM Catalyst Technology from USPTO
Umicore Shokubai Japan Launches New Technical R&D Center in Japan
EU Introduces SusFuelCat Research Project
RUB's Researchers Collaborate with Seven Countries to Develop a Photocatalyst
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 25 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 26)
- The United States (15)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (8)
- France (1)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3f3fnf/global?w=5
