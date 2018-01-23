Fonon Corporation Announces World Wide Sales Expansion Plans for 3D Metal Printing

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2018 / To bolster its sales expansion plans set in 2017 for domestic and international markets, Fonon Corporation (OTC PINK: FNON) pursued a two-tier approach to their target markets: Channel sales strategy (sales representatives, distribution, strategic technology partnerships) and a direct sales team while managing channel conflicts, using our CRM, through a rigorous implementation of opportunity registration. The market approach is designed for the current revenue needs and expansion in the near future.

As a result, Fonon has cultivated a growing global network of 39 sales representatives, resellers, and distributors in strategic domestic and international locations.

"Our vision is to make 3D metal printing technology accessible to industries around the world," said Dmitriy Nikitin, CEO of Fonon Corporation. "We plan to begin offering our high end, high volume industrial grade and smaller, more affordable 3D Metal printing equipment nationally and internationally. The company will be accelerating production to meet worldwide demand. Our relationships with best-in-class resellers in each of these geographies will help us reach and exceed our goals."

In Q1, 2018 the company has experienced substantial product demand. Fonon Corporation is poised to deliver 3D metal printing equipment to multiple industry markets such as aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, medical and defense.

In anticipation of the sales expansion, Fonon Corporation also announced it will be considering select groups of strategic technology partners for bundling and integrating products that will provide both companies with enhanced solutions. These partnerships will target key software and hardware companies in the 3D metal printing area. Fonon Corporation sees these partnerships as an opportunity for new innovation and revenue streams in emerging markets within multiple industries for both parties.

About Fonon Corporation:

Fonon designs laser-based material processing technologies for advanced industrial manufacturing and manufactures state of the art equipment utilizing those technologies. The company products empower manufacturers in the areas of application-specific 3D metal printing. Our products and technologies in substantial demand today in every sector of any manufacturing industry from food and beverage to medical, aerospace and semiconductor. For more information about Fonon, visit www.fonon.us.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 involving risks and uncertainties. Results, events and performances could vary from those contemplated. These statements involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results, expressed or implied, to differ from predicted outcomes. Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to product demand, market competition and the company's ability to meet current and future plans. Investors should study and understand all risks before making an investment decision. Readers are recommended not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Fonon is not obligated to publicly release revisions to any forward-looking statement, to reflect events or circumstances afterward, or to disclose unanticipated occurrences except as required under applicable law.

