Global Cloud Computing Services Markets, 2024: Profiles of 224 Companies with Many Key and Niche Players

The "Cloud Computing Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Computing Services in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:

Software-as-a-Service (ERP, CRM, & Other SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (AIM, & Other PaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Compute, & Others IaaS)

Business Process-as-a-Service (HR, E-commerce Enablement, Cloud Payments, & Other BPaaS)

Management & Security Services (Storage Management, & Others)

Advertising

The report profiles 224 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cloud Computing: A Technology Storm Wiping Out Old School ICT

Cloud Computing: A Logical Technology Choice for Budget Constrained Enterprises in a Slow Growing Global Economy

The 2007-09 Recession Goes Down in History as the Seat of Disruptive Innovation in IT

Cloud Computing Qualifies as the World's Most Disruptive Technology

VC Investments in Cloud Computing Continues to Grow Strong

Virtualization Enables the Multi-Tenancy Concept of Public Clouds

Increased Adoption of Cloud Data Center Services Expands the Addressable Opportunity for Public Cloud Services

Data No Longer Lives in In-House Datacenters

Convergence of Enterprise Mobility and Cloud Computing Throws Up Lucrative Opportunities for Revenue Growth in Cloud Computing Services Market

Focus on Green IT & Sustainable ICT Throws the Spotlight On the Cloud

Pure Private Clouds Become Less of a Threat to Public Cloud Services

Robust Growth of Hybrid Cloud Helps Increase Consumption of Public Cloud Services

Emergence of Cloud Brokerage Services Eliminates the Drawbacks of Vendor Lock-In Associated with Public Cloud

Developments in Internet Infrastructure Lays the Foundation for the Proliferation of Low Latency Cloud Computing Services

Cloud Advertising Services: The Largest Market Segment

SaaS: One of the Largest Segments of the Cloud Computing Services Market

Growing Organizational Need to Embrace Digital Transformation Fuels SaaS Growth

SaaS CRM Helps Companies Master the Art of Customer Relationships

Customization and Security Concerns Associated with SaaS Based CRM Drives Focus on Adapting PaaS for CRM Applications

Two Tired ERP Strategies Gain Prominence

The Need to Move Beyond Personal Productivity to Team Productivity Drives Demand for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software

IaaS: The Fastest Growing Segment of the Cloud Computing Services Market

Big Data Drives Demand for Storage as a Service (STaaS)

IaaS Print Set for Long Term Growth

Apps Run the World: Strong Growth in Application Development Drives Demand for aPaaS

How the Cloud Transforms the Approaches to Application Development

Mushrooming of SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Computing Services

Comprehensive SLAs: A Solution to Overcome Ambiguity in Cloud Services

High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal Points for Future Growth

Competition Heats Up

Commonly Encountered Challenges to Public Cloud Deployment

Migration Onto the Cloud: Not So Easy As it Seems

Legal, Regulatory, and Business Risks: The Three Most Peskiest Issues

Lack of Interoperability

Inadequate Knowledge of Implementation

Inability of SLAs to Guarantee System Availability

Unchecked Cloud Deployments Threatens Cloud Sprawl

Managing the Cloud: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way

Market Outlook



2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Cloud Computing: A Definition

What's a Cloud?

Cloud Computing Architecture

Characteristics of a Cloud Computing Environment

Elasticity

Measured Service

On-Demand Self Service

Ubiquitous Network Access

Resource Pooling

Benefits of Cloud Computing

Cost Reduction

Flexibility

Accessibility

Elastic Scalability

Reliability and Fault-Tolerance

Agility

Delegation

Risks, Concerns, & Challenges in Cloud Computing

Data Leakage

Constant Infrastructure Availability

Compliance

Governance

Optimized Performance

Customer Control and Visibility

Rapid Delivery of Services and Products

Cloud Computing Standards

Languages, Images, and Tools

Preconfigured, Preinstalled Systems

Virtual Machine Types

What are Cloud Computing Services?

Types of Cloud Computing Services

Software as a Service (SaaS)

SaaS ERP Services

SaaS CRM Services

Other SaaS Services

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

PaaS Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) Software

Other PaaS Services

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

IaaS Compute-as-a-Service (CaaS)

Other IaaS Services

Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS)

BPaaS HR Services

BPaaS E-Commerce Enablement

BPaaS Advertising Services

BPaaS Cloud Payments Services

Other BPaaS Services

Cloud Management & Security Services

Cloud Storage Management Services

Other Cloud Management & Security Services

Cloud Services

How Different is it from Cloud Computing?

Attributes that Define New Generation of Cloud Services

Access over the Internet

Typically Provided Offsite by a Third-Party Provider

Minimal IT Skills Requirement

Pricing

User Interface

Provisioning

Well-Defined Systems Interface

Shared resources

Types of Clouds (Typical Deployment Models)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud



3. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES

Oracle Launches Oracle Cloud at Customer Computing Service

AWS Launches Seven Compute Services and Capabilities

Dell EMC Expands High Performance Computing Range



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

OVH Acquires vCloud Air from VMware

GANT Inks Cloud Technology Partnership with Microsoft

Alibaba Cloud Enters into Strategic Partnership with Fusionex

Rackspace Inks Agreement for Acquisition of Datapipe

Rectron Teams Up with Intel and OnApp

Microsoft Takes Over Cloud-Computing Orchestration Vendor Cycle Computing

Microsoft Inks Distribution Contract with Box

Rackspace Collaborates with Dell EMC

Verizon to Divest Cloud and Managed Hosting Service to IBM

Adobe and Microsoft Expand Cloud Partnership

Oracle Acquires Dyn

Oracle Takes Over NetSuite

IBM Acquires Sanovi Technologies

Dell Completes the Acquisition of EMC

Fujitsu Forms Strategic Alliance with Oracle

Samsung Electronics Acquires Joyent

Salesforce Selects AWS as Preferred Public Cloud Infrastructure Provider

IBM Acquires Bluewolf Group

Alibaba Cloud and Accenture Sign Strategic Partnership

Linkbynet Inks Global Partnership Agreement with AliCloud

Amazon Web Services Acquires NICE

Oracle Signs Non-Binding MoU with Tencent Cloud

EMC Acquires Virtustream

Datapipe Closes Acquisition of GoGrid



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



