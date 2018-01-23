Global Cloud Computing Services Markets, 2024: Profiles of 224 Companies with Many Key and Niche Players

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cloud Computing Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Computing Services in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:
- Software-as-a-Service (ERP, CRM, & Other SaaS)
- Platform-as-a-Service (AIM, & Other PaaS)
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Compute, & Others IaaS)
- Business Process-as-a-Service (HR, E-commerce Enablement, Cloud Payments, & Other BPaaS)
- Management & Security Services (Storage Management, & Others)
- Advertising
The report profiles 224 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acquia Inc. (USA)
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Alibaba Cloud (China)
- Amazon Web Services, Inc. (USA)
- CA Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Dell Inc. (USA)
- ENKI Corporation (USA)
- FUJITSU (Japan)
- Google, Inc. (USA)
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (USA)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- NTT DATA Corporation (Japan)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- OVH (France)
- Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (USA)
- Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- ServiceNow, Inc. (USA)
- Virtustream, Inc. (USA)
- Workday Inc. (USA)
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cloud Computing: A Technology Storm Wiping Out Old School ICT
Cloud Computing: A Logical Technology Choice for Budget Constrained Enterprises in a Slow Growing Global Economy
The 2007-09 Recession Goes Down in History as the Seat of Disruptive Innovation in IT
Cloud Computing Qualifies as the World's Most Disruptive Technology
VC Investments in Cloud Computing Continues to Grow Strong
Virtualization Enables the Multi-Tenancy Concept of Public Clouds
Increased Adoption of Cloud Data Center Services Expands the Addressable Opportunity for Public Cloud Services
Data No Longer Lives in In-House Datacenters
Convergence of Enterprise Mobility and Cloud Computing Throws Up Lucrative Opportunities for Revenue Growth in Cloud Computing Services Market
Focus on Green IT & Sustainable ICT Throws the Spotlight On the Cloud
Pure Private Clouds Become Less of a Threat to Public Cloud Services
Robust Growth of Hybrid Cloud Helps Increase Consumption of Public Cloud Services
Emergence of Cloud Brokerage Services Eliminates the Drawbacks of Vendor Lock-In Associated with Public Cloud
Developments in Internet Infrastructure Lays the Foundation for the Proliferation of Low Latency Cloud Computing Services
Cloud Advertising Services: The Largest Market Segment
SaaS: One of the Largest Segments of the Cloud Computing Services Market
Growing Organizational Need to Embrace Digital Transformation Fuels SaaS Growth
SaaS CRM Helps Companies Master the Art of Customer Relationships
Customization and Security Concerns Associated with SaaS Based CRM Drives Focus on Adapting PaaS for CRM Applications
Two Tired ERP Strategies Gain Prominence
The Need to Move Beyond Personal Productivity to Team Productivity Drives Demand for Cloud Based Office Productivity Software
IaaS: The Fastest Growing Segment of the Cloud Computing Services Market
Big Data Drives Demand for Storage as a Service (STaaS)
IaaS Print Set for Long Term Growth
Apps Run the World: Strong Growth in Application Development Drives Demand for aPaaS
How the Cloud Transforms the Approaches to Application Development
Mushrooming of SMBs Spur Adoption of Cloud Computing Services
Comprehensive SLAs: A Solution to Overcome Ambiguity in Cloud Services
High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal Points for Future Growth
Competition Heats Up
Commonly Encountered Challenges to Public Cloud Deployment
Migration Onto the Cloud: Not So Easy As it Seems
Legal, Regulatory, and Business Risks: The Three Most Peskiest Issues
Lack of Interoperability
Inadequate Knowledge of Implementation
Inability of SLAs to Guarantee System Availability
Unchecked Cloud Deployments Threatens Cloud Sprawl
Managing the Cloud: Companies Doing It the Wrong Way
Market Outlook
2. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Cloud Computing: A Definition
What's a Cloud?
Cloud Computing Architecture
Characteristics of a Cloud Computing Environment
Elasticity
Measured Service
On-Demand Self Service
Ubiquitous Network Access
Resource Pooling
Benefits of Cloud Computing
Cost Reduction
Flexibility
Accessibility
Elastic Scalability
Reliability and Fault-Tolerance
Agility
Delegation
Risks, Concerns, & Challenges in Cloud Computing
Data Leakage
Constant Infrastructure Availability
Compliance
Governance
Optimized Performance
Customer Control and Visibility
Rapid Delivery of Services and Products
Cloud Computing Standards
Languages, Images, and Tools
Preconfigured, Preinstalled Systems
Virtual Machine Types
What are Cloud Computing Services?
Types of Cloud Computing Services
Software as a Service (SaaS)
SaaS ERP Services
SaaS CRM Services
Other SaaS Services
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
PaaS Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) Software
Other PaaS Services
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
IaaS Compute-as-a-Service (CaaS)
Other IaaS Services
Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS)
BPaaS HR Services
BPaaS E-Commerce Enablement
BPaaS Advertising Services
BPaaS Cloud Payments Services
Other BPaaS Services
Cloud Management & Security Services
Cloud Storage Management Services
Other Cloud Management & Security Services
Cloud Services
How Different is it from Cloud Computing?
Attributes that Define New Generation of Cloud Services
Access over the Internet
Typically Provided Offsite by a Third-Party Provider
Minimal IT Skills Requirement
Pricing
User Interface
Provisioning
Well-Defined Systems Interface
Shared resources
Types of Clouds (Typical Deployment Models)
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
3. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
Oracle Launches Oracle Cloud at Customer Computing Service
AWS Launches Seven Compute Services and Capabilities
Dell EMC Expands High Performance Computing Range
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
OVH Acquires vCloud Air from VMware
GANT Inks Cloud Technology Partnership with Microsoft
Alibaba Cloud Enters into Strategic Partnership with Fusionex
Rackspace Inks Agreement for Acquisition of Datapipe
Rectron Teams Up with Intel and OnApp
Microsoft Takes Over Cloud-Computing Orchestration Vendor Cycle Computing
Microsoft Inks Distribution Contract with Box
Rackspace Collaborates with Dell EMC
Verizon to Divest Cloud and Managed Hosting Service to IBM
Adobe and Microsoft Expand Cloud Partnership
Oracle Acquires Dyn
Oracle Takes Over NetSuite
IBM Acquires Sanovi Technologies
Dell Completes the Acquisition of EMC
Fujitsu Forms Strategic Alliance with Oracle
Samsung Electronics Acquires Joyent
Salesforce Selects AWS as Preferred Public Cloud Infrastructure Provider
IBM Acquires Bluewolf Group
Alibaba Cloud and Accenture Sign Strategic Partnership
Linkbynet Inks Global Partnership Agreement with AliCloud
Amazon Web Services Acquires NICE
Oracle Signs Non-Binding MoU with Tencent Cloud
EMC Acquires Virtustream
Datapipe Closes Acquisition of GoGrid
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 224 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 239)
- The United States (138)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (9)
- Europe (42)
- France (6)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (2)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (34)
- Middle East (6)
- Africa (4)
