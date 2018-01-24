Invitation to UPM's press conference and webcast on Financial Statements for the year 2017

(UPM, Helsinki, 24 January 2018 at 10:00 EET) - UPM will publish its fourth quarter 2017 results and Financial Statements release for the year 2017 on 31 January 2018 at 09:30-10:00 EET. The report will be available on the company's website at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) after publishing.
UPM's President and CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English language, on 31 January 2018 at 13:15 EET.
Later in the afternoon, Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language at the UPM Group Head Office (The Biofore House) in Helsinki, Alvar Aallon katu 1, at 14:30 EET.
Webcast and conference call details:
The conference call can be participated in either by dialling a number in the list below or following the webcast online at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) or through this link. (https://upm.videosync.fi/2018-01-31-q4)
Only participants who wish to ask questions in the conference call need to dial in. All participants can view the webcast presentation online. We recommend that participants start dialling in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast.
The presentation is available at www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com/Pages/default.aspx) for 12 months after the call.
Conference call title: Financial Statements Release for the year 2017
Direct telephone numbers:
For more information, please contact:
UPM, Investor Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 20 415 0033
ir@upm.com (mailto:ir@upm.com)
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com (mailto:media@upm.com)
UPM
UPM leads the forest-based bioindustry into a sustainable, innovation-driven and exciting future across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA and UPM Plywood. UPM provides sustainable and safe solutions to the growing global consumption. Products are made of renewable and recyclable materials. The group employs around 19,300 people worldwide and its annual sales are approximately EUR 10 billion. UPM shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki. UPM - The Biofore Company - www.upm.com (http://www.upm.com)
