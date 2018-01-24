Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-24 / 09:20 *Press Release from 24 January 2018* *HMS Bergbau AG: Dr. Markowski becomes personal advisor to the Management Board * *Berlin, 24 January 2018*: The Management Board of HMS Bergbau AG, a leading independent commodity trading and marketing company in Germany and the main shareholder in Silesian Coal S.A., has appointed Dr. Jerzy Markowski (68), CEO of Silesian Coal S.A., as personal advisor effective 1 February 2018. The focus of Dr. Markowski's advisory services will be all of the international mining projects belonging to HMS Bergbau AG, which is listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. A special focal point will be placed on the regions South Africa, Poland and Indonesia. Due to the more intense, direct cooperation with the HMS Bergbau AG Management Board, which is also expected to include the attendance of Supervisory Board meetings, Dr. Markowski will relinquish his management of Silesian Coal S.A. as at 31 January 2018. "We look forward to greater cooperation with Dr. Markowski, who has done an excellent job developing Silesian Coal S.A. with his international expertise in the coal business", commented HMS Bergbau AG's Management Board. The Management Board *About HMS Bergbau AG:* Berlin-based HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent raw materials marketing and trading companies in Germany, specialising in the international purchase and sale of coal and raw materials such as ore, fertilizers and cement products. Its customers include renowned energy producers and other industrial consumers worldwide, with whom it works closely to provide raw materials. HMS Bergbau AG is active primarily in Asia, Africa and Europe and also develops first-class raw material resources. Through its Polish subsidiary Silesian Coal Sp. S.A., the company also has licences to explore coal reserves in Silesia. HMS Bergbau AG also handled complex transport solutions for its customers. The company was established in 1995 and is listed on Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Basic Board segment. Contact: Company contact: HMS Bergbau AG An der Wuhlheide 232 12459 Berlin T.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0 F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15 Email: info@hms-ag.com URL: www.hms-ag.com HMS Investor Relations contact: GFEI Aktiengesellschaft Ostergrube 11 30559 Hannover T.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 01 F.: +49 (511) 47 40 23 19 www.gfei.ag Email: investors@hms-ag.com End of Media Release Issuer: HMS Bergbau AG Key word(s): Energy 2018-01-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HMS Bergbau AG An der Wuhlheide 232 12459 Berlin Germany Phone: 030 65 66 81-0 Fax: 030 65 66 81-15 E-mail: hms@hms-ag.com Internet: www.hms-ag.com ISIN: DE0006061104 WKN: 606110 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board) End of News DGAP Media 647987 2018-01-24

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2018 03:20 ET (08:20 GMT)