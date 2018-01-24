Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA announces offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR600,000,000 1.5% notes due 2022 to tender such notes for purchase for cash and launch of an issuance of fixed rate notes 24-Jan-2018 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.* *AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES OFFER TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR600,000,000 1.5% NOTES DUE 2022 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH AND LAUNCH OF AN ISSUANCE OF FIXED RATE NOTES* _24 January 2018_. Aroundtown SA (*Aroundtown*) announces today that the Board of Directors of Aroundtown has decided to offer to the holders of its EUR600,000,000 1.5% Notes due 2022 (ISIN: XS1403685636) (the '*Notes*') to tender any and all such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the '*Offer*'). The Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated 24 January 2018 (the '*Tender Offer Memorandum*') prepared by Aroundtown. Aroundtown also announces today that it has launched an issuance of EUR benchmark size fixed rate notes due 2028 (the *New* *Notes*) under the Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the *EMTN programme*). The Notes will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Irish Stock Exchange. The purpose of the Offer is to proactively manage upcoming debt redemptions. Aroundtown intends to use the amount raised by the New Notes to re-finance and/or repay existing debt, including in connection with the Offer, and to fund Aroundtown's growth strategy. Aroundtown is not under any obligation to accept any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer, and tenders of Notes for purchase may be rejected in the sole and absolute discretion of Aroundtown for any reason. *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (trading symbol: AT1 on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is a specialist real estate company with a focus on value-add and income generating properties primarily in the German/NL real estate markets. 