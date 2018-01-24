Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-01-24 / 10:00 Frankfurt am Main / Darmstadt, January 24, 2018 - The Darmstadt-based technology company AUTHADA GmbH is the first company to receive certification for its identification solution as an eID core based on the technical guidelines of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and thus fulfills the highest safety requirements. AUTHADA is revolutionizing existing identification processes with its highly integrated cybersecurity products. Customer identities can be detected extremely quickly in accordance with the law via the electronic identity (eID) of the identity card and thus form the basis for digital transformation in companies. "We are very pleased to provide the certification. AUTHADA GmbH is the first company to receive the BSI certification for their eID core solution. This solution enables companies to integrate the online ID card feature directly into their own apps," said Bernd Kowalski, BSI's departmental president for cybersecurity in digitization, certification and standardization. "The goal was to provide a high level of quality and safety while keeping the focus on user-friendliness," emphasizes AUTHADA CEO and founder Andreas Plies. The AUTHADA eID-Core is an elementary component of the identification solutions offered by AUTHADA and enables the mobile identification of customers in just a few moments. The sovereign master data electronically stored in the electronic identity card (eID) are read out and transmitted in accordance with the law within a few seconds with the AUTHADA app. The readout process can be done via a standard smartphone or tablet. The prerequisite for this is a Near Field Communication (NFC) interface in the device used. This saves the customer from the tedious ways of identifying via PostIdent and video legitimation. In addition to the fully automated and fast on-boarding and KYC processes, companies benefit from compliance with existing regulatory requirements such as the Money Laundering Act, GDPR, PSD2 and eIDAS. FinLab director Stefan Schütze: "With the certification from the BSI we are delighted to receive another confirmation for the quality of the underlying technology and the security concept at AUTHADA. This allows us to further differentiate ourselves from providers of existing identification solutions that are nowhere near approaching the safety standard of AUTHADA. In addition to convenient identification via the AUTHADA app, AUTHADA also offers a solution with the onsite product, which can be used without a personal ID PIN at the point of sale for fast and uncomplicated transmission of customer identity. "Customer identities can be identified extremely fast in bank branches or in brick-and-mortar retailing, thus meeting the legal requirements of the AMLD, TKG and KWG," adds AUTHADA CEO and founder Jörg Jessen. The success shows that the technology developed by AUTHADA for the secure mobile application of electronic identification is one of the most innovative and promising technologies in the banking, insurance, transport and logistics, e-commerce, stationary and telecommunications markets. *About AUTHADA GmbH:* _AUTHADA GmbH is a cybersecurity startup and spin-off of the Darmstadt University of Applied Sciences, founded in May 2015. AUTHADA's eID core solutions use the electronic identity of the ID card by means of a mobile or stationary terminal to verify natural persons in seconds. Legally secure on the basis of German and EU legislation, as well as application-safe due to the certification of these solutions by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI)._ Press contact: AUTHADA GmbH info@authada.de https://authada.de Telephone: +49 6151 2752 500 *About FinLab AG:* Stock market listed company FinLab AG (WKN 121806 / ISIN DE0001218063 / ticker symbol: A7A) is one of the first and largest company builders and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech start-ups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereas in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia. Press contact: FinLab AG investor-relations@finlab.de http://www.finlab.de Telephone: +49 69 719 12800 End of Media Release Issuer: FinLab AG Key word(s): Information technology 2018-01-24 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: FinLab AG Grüneburgweg 18 60322 Frankfurt/Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)69 719 12 80 - 011 E-mail: investore-relations@finlab.de Internet: www.finlab.de ISIN: DE0001218063 WKN: 121806 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 647999 2018-01-24

