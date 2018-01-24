Global Piezoelectric Devices Market 2018-2023 with APC International, Exelis, Physik Instrumente, CeramTec, Piezo Systems Dominating the $20 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Piezoelectric Devices Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Piezoelectric Devices Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.35% to reach a total market size of US$24.920 billion by 2023, from US$20.142 billion in 2018.

Emerging applications of piezoelectric devices across different industry verticals coupled with the increased funding from government and investors alike is boosting the market growth. Another factor contributing to this growth is rising demand for energy harvesting techniques using non-conventional energy sources. Legal restrictions with regard to usage of lead, the high cost of materials and burgeoning research and development costs are the some of the major factors limiting the adoption of these devices over the forecast period.



Competitive intelligence and company profile sections analyze key players in the market, their growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are APC International, Exelis, Physik Instrumente, CeramTec, Piezo Systems, along with others.



Segmentation



By Product

Actuators

Transducers

Sensors

Motors

Generators

Others

By Material

Ceramics

Crystals

Composites

Polymer

By End User Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Communication and Technology

Automotive

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Piezoelectric Devices Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)



6. Piezoelectric Devices Market Forecast by Material (US$ billion)



7. Piezoelectric Devices Market by End-User Industry (US$ billion)



8. Piezoelectric Devices Market by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



US Eurotek

Piezomechanik

Piezo Solutions

Piezosystem Jena

Morgan Advanced Materials

APC International

Exelis

Physik Instrumente

CeramTec

Piezo Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/767mq5/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716