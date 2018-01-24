Acquisitive law firm Gordon Dadds has snapped up Bristol-based solicitors firm Metcalfes Solicitors. AIM-quoted Gordon Dadds acquired Metcalfes for a total basic consideration of £2m, payable in cash over a five year period, with additional consideration to be made in the event that fees generated by the firm exceeded £20m by 2023. The acquisition, funded entirely by existing cash resources, is part of Dadds' plan to grow its existing business through "opportunistic, attractively valued deals" ...

