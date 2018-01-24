Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Kansas City Southern's Diluted EPS Advanced 23.21%; Revenues Grew 10.34%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) ("Kansas"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KSU. Kansas posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) financial results on January 19, 2018. The leading railway operators' earnings surpassed market expectation. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Kansas posted net sales of $660.40 million compared to $598.50 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 10.34%. The increase was attributed to the revenue growth in all six commodity segments. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates of $660.60 million.

For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenue was $2.60 billion, advancing 11.00% compared to the previous year.

Kansas' carload volumes increased 5.48% to 585.60 million units on a y-o-y basis in Q4 FY17 compared to 555.20 million units in Q4 FY16.

Kansas operating expenses amounted to $422.60 million in the reported quarter compared to $387.60 million in the year ago same period, increasing 9.03% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating profit was $237.80 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $210.90 million in Q4 FY16, advancing 12.75% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating ratio was 64.00% in the reported quarter compared to 64.80% in Q4 FY16.

Kansas' net income was $552.40 million in the reported quarter compared to $130.30 million in Q4 FY17, soaring 323.94% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $5.33 in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.21 in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year, surging 340.50% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted earnings were $1.38 in the reported quarter compared to $1.12 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a growth of 23.21% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.36.

For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's net income was $964.00 million compared to $480.00 million in 2016, while adjusted EPS was $5.25 in 2017 compared to $4.48 in 2016, advancing 17.19%. The increase was due to the strong top-line performance, led by Energy, Automative, and Chemical & Petroleum business units.

Segment Details

Kansas City Southern has six business segments, namely: (i) Chemical and Petroleum, (ii) Industrial and Consumer Products, (iii) Agriculture and Minerals, (iv) Energy, (v) Intermodal, and (vi) Automative.

The Chemical and Petroleum segment reported net sales of $137.70 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $111.40 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 23.61% compared to the year ago same period. The segment's carload volume was 67.70 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 60.70 million units in Q4 FY16, increasing 11.53% on a y-o-y basis.

The Industrial and Consumer Products segment posted net sales of $147.10 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $136.00 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 8.16% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's carload volume was 84.10 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 76.60 million units in Q4 FY16, increasing 9.79% on a y-o-y basis.

The Agriculture and Minerals segment's net sales decreased 0.65% to $121.70 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $122.50 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's carload volume was 60.70 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 66.80 million units in Q4 FY16, decreasing 9.13% on a y-o-y basis.

The Energy segment posted net sales of $69.80 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $60.70 million in Q4 FY16, advancing 14.99% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's carload volume was 73.70 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 71.40 million units in Q4 FY16, increasing 3.22% on a y-o-y basis.

The Intermodal segment's net sales increased 5.30% to $97.40 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $92.50 million in Q4 FY16. The segment's carload volume was 258.50 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 240.80 million units in Q4 FY16, increasing 7.35% on a y-o-y basis.

The Automative segment posted net sales of $60.60 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $52.90 million in Q4 FY16, increasing 14.56 % on a y-o-y basis. The segment's carload volume was 40.90 million units in Q4 FY17 compared to 38.90 million units in Q4 FY16, increasing 5.14% on a y-o-y basis.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Kansas had cash and cash equivalents of $134.10 million compared to $170.60 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $1028.40 million in the reported quarter compared to a cash inflow of $919.00 million in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Kansas City Southern's stock was slightly up 0.63%, ending the trading session at $111.66.

Volume traded for the day: 1.65 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.17 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.88%; previous three-month period - up 6.15%; past twelve-month period - up 30.44%; and year-to-date - up 6.12%

After yesterday's close, Kansas City Southern's market cap was at $11.72 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 21.92.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors