Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Schlumberger's Adjusted EPS Soared 77.78%; Revenues Grew 15.08%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SLB. The Company posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) financial results on January 19, 2018. The leading oilfield service providers' earnings and revenues surpassed market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Schlumberger most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SLB

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Schlumberger posted net sales of $8.18 billion compared to $7.11 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 15.08%, due to the revenue increase in business segments, led by the Production Group segment. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $8.12 billion.

For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenue was $30.44 billion compared to $27.81 billion in 2016, advancing 9.46%. The increase was attributed to the full year's activity from the acquired Cameron business compared to the three quarters of activity in 2016. It was also driven by land activity in North America which increased by 82.00%.

The Company's general and administrative (G&A) expenses amounted to $109.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $99.0 million in the year ago same period, increasing 10.10% on a y-o-y basis.

Schlumberger's operating profit was $1.16 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.81 billion in Q4 FY16, surging 42.59% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating margin was 14.10% in the reported quarter compared to 11.40% in Q4 FY16. For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's operating income was $3.92 billion, an increase of 19.80% compared to $3.27 billion in FY16. The increase was driven by improved profitability in North America due to the growth in land activity that benefited both the Production and Drilling Groups.

Schlumberger's net loss was $2.26 billion in the reported quarter compared to a net loss of $0.20 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's loss per share was $1.63 in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.15 in the fourth quarter of 2016, due to the Company taking charge of $2.70 billion for restructuring and other impairments.

The Company's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.48 in the reported quarter compared to $0.27 in Q4 FY16, surging 77.78%. The adjusted earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $0.44. For the full fiscal year 2017, the Company's net loss was $1.51 billion compared to a net loss of $1.69 billion in FY16. The loss per share was $1.08 in 2017 compared to $1.24 in 2016, decreasing 12.90%.

Segment Details

Schlumberger has four business segments, namely: (i) Reservoir Characterization segment, (ii) Drilling Group segment, (iii) Production Group segment, and (iv) Cameron Group segment.

The Reservoir Characterization segment reported net sales of $1.64 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.68 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 2.27% compared to the year ago same period. The segment's operating income was $0.36 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.32 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 12.85% on a y-o-y basis.

The Drilling Group segment posted net sales of $2.18 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.01 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 8.30% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $0.32 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.23 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 36.32% on a y-o-y basis.

The Production Group segment's net sales advanced 39.76% to $3.08 billion on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $2.20 billion in Q4 FY16. The segment's operating income was $0.32 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.13 billion in Q4 FY16, surging 146.09% on a y-o-y basis.

The Cameron Group segment posted net sales of $1.41 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.35 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 5.05% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's operating income was $0.20 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $0.19 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 7.98% on a y-o-y basis.

On a geographical basis, the Company's North American region reported net sales of $2.81 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.78 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 59.26% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's international revenues decreased 0.81% to $5.24 billion in the reported quarter compared to $5.28 billion in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Schlumberger had cash and cash equivalents of $5.09 billion compared to $9.26 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $5.66 billion in the reported quarter compared to a cash inflow of $6.26 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's free cash flow was $1.67 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.55 billion in Q4 FY16.

During the quarter, Schlumberger repurchased 1.60 million shares at an average price of $64.82 per share, for a total purchase price of $101.00 million. On January 17, 2018, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of outstanding common stock, payable on April 13, 2018, to stockholders of record as on February 07, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Schlumberger's stock was slightly down 0.73%, ending the trading session at $79.21.

Volume traded for the day: 9.30 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 9.28 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 21.34%; previous three-month period - up 25.43%; past six-month period - up 19.26%; and year-to-date - up 17.54%

After yesterday's close, Schlumberger's market cap was at $109.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 203.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.52%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors