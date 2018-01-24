Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - 2U and WeWork Announce Global Collaboration to Enhance the Future Of Learning And Work

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TWOU as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On January 22, 2018, the Company and WeWork Cos. announced that they have entered into a multi-year, global, exclusive partnership to provide students in 2U-powered online graduate programs Global Access Memberships to WeWork spaces around the world. Both the Companies will try to make higher education more accessible and flexible. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, 2U most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TWOU

Details of the Agreement

As per the agreement, 2U's students will be able to study from any of WeWork's global locations. 2U will offer approximately $5 million in scholarships to WeWork's 175,000 community members and 4,000 employees for next three years, to help them to access 2U's partner portfolio of graduate programs, technology platform, and GetSmarter's online short courses.

WeWork will also license Learn.co technology, a purpose-built online platform used at their Flatiron School software, to 2U. This will allow 2U to integrate the technology into its online learning platform, enhancing the learning experience of more than 13,000 students, and instruction capabilities of faculty in 2U-powered programs around the globe.

The two Companies will also unveil "A Future of Learning and Work' center in a WeWork location in 2019, allowing students, faculty, and staff of 2U-powered programs to host master classes and lecture series, and collaborate and connect more in-person.

WeWork's Partnerships and Initiatives to Grow Online Offerings for Members

In October 2017, WeWork acquired New York City-based Flatiron School, a coding education program founded in 2012 that offered accelerated mobile and web development courses at its Manhattan location and online. This agreement allowed WeWork's employees and members to have access to Flatiron School's courses both in-person and online.

In November 2017, WeWork launched a private elementary school for "conscious entrepreneurship" inside its Chelsea, New York City headquarters. A pilot program with seven students, including one of the five young children of WeWork Co-Founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann, is under way. Under the program, the students will spend one day at the Neumanns's 60-acre farm for "hands-on learning" and the rest in a classroom getting lessons in business from WeWork's employees and clients.

About 2U, Inc.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, 2U is a leading provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions that enable leading non-profit colleges and universities to deliver their high-quality education to qualified students anywhere.

About WeWork Cos.

Established in 2010, WeWork provides space, community, and services through both physical and virtual offerings to start-up companies. The Company offers shared office space for a monthly fee that includes high speed internet, phone service, mail handling, and other amenities. Headquartered in New York City, New York, WeWork serves customers worldwide.

About GetSmarter

GetSmarter is an online education Company which collaborates with the world's legendary Universities to offer premium online short courses to working professionals around the world. The Company was founded in 2008 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa. In July 2017, 2U completed its previously announced acquisition of GetSmarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, 2U's stock slightly dropped 0.26%, ending the trading session at $73.76.

Volume traded for the day: 338.25 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 14.61%; previous three-month period - up 19.26%; past twelve-month period - up 119.26%; and year-to-date - up 14.34%

After yesterday's close, 2U's market cap was at $3.72 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors