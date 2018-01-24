Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Zions Reported Q4 FY17 Results

Stock Monitor: Bank of Hawaii Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Zions' total interest income grew 12% to $562 million from $501 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total interest expenses increased to $36 million in Q4 FY17 from $21 million in Q4 FY16. Zions' net interest income also increased to $526 million during the reported quarter from $480 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased to $535 million in Q4 FY17 from $488 million in the year ago same quarter. Meanwhile, the Company's non-interest income was $139 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $128 million in Q4 FY16.

The financial holding Company reported a net income applicable to common shareholders of $114 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $125 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Adjusting for non-recurring costs, the Company's earnings were $0.80 per diluted share in Q4 FY17 compared to Wall Street's forecasts of $0.73 per diluted share.

Earnings Metrics

During the reported quarter, the Company's return on average assets was 0.74% versus 0.88% in the prior year's comparable quarter. The return on average common equity came in at 6.3% in Q4 FY17 compared to 7.1% in in Q4 FY16. Moreover, tangible return on average tangible common equity was 7.4% in Q4 FY17 compared to 8.4% in in Q4 FY16.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 61.6% in Q4 FY17 compared to 64.5% in Q4 FY16. Zions' net interest margin rose to 3.45% during Q4 FY17 from 3.37% in Q4 FY16. The Company's tangible common equity ratio was 9.34% at December 31, 2017, compared to 9.49% at December 31, 2016. During Q4 FY17, Basel III common equity tier 1 capital ratio came in flat at 12.1%. Additionally, Basel III tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 10.5% as on December 31, 2017, compared to 11.1% as on December 31, 2016.

Balance Sheet Analyzed

Zions' average total loans held for investment balance was $44.34 billion at the end of Q4 FY17 compared to $42.64 billion at the end of the last year's corresponding quarter. In Q4 FY17, the average yield on total loans held for investment was 4.30% compared to 4.19% in Q4 FY16. The Company's total average interest-earnings assets were $61.57 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2017, versus $57.55 billion in the prior year's same period. In Q4 FY17, yield on average interest-bearing funds was 3.69% compared to 3.59% in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, interest-bearing deposits increased to $28.30 billion in Q4 FY17 from $28.53 billion in Q4 FY16.

The Company had total non-performing assets of $418 million at December 31, 2017, compared to $573 million at December 31, 2016. Non-performing assets as a percentage of loans and leases and other real estate owned was 0.93% at December 31, 2017, versus 1.34% at December 31, 2016.

Share Repurchase

During Q4 FY17, Zions continued its stock buyback program and repurchased 2.3 million shares for $115 million, at an average price of $49.57 per share. Furthermore, the Company has repurchased 7.0 million shares for $320 million, at an average price of $45.66 per share in the last year.

Stock Performance Snapshot

January 23, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Zions Bancorp's stock slightly advanced 0.02%, ending the trading session at $54.17.

Volume traded for the day: 2.94 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.17 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.78%; previous three-month period - up 15.85%; past twelve-month period - up 28.03%; and year-to-date - up 6.57%

After yesterday's close, Zions Bancorp's market cap was at $10.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.27.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.18%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Regional - Pacific Banks industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

