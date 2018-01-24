Global Beverage Container Market 2018-2023: Market to Reach $72 Bn with Amcor, Ball, Rexam, Owens-Illinois, Silgan Holdings, Toyo Seikan, Huber Packaging, CLARCOR, and Ardagh Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Beverage Container Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beverage container market was valued at US$58.754 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$72.215 billion in 2023 exhibiting a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period.



Growing global consumer preference for single-serving containers is the key driver of global beverage container market. Rising disposable income and improving living standard coupled with hectic work lifestyle is augmenting the demand for a small glass or plastic beverage container across the globe. Other factors include increasing demand for non-carbonated soft drinks and escalating demand for alcoholic drinks which are further fueling the demand for beverage container market.



Growing environmental sustainability concerns will escalate the demand for bag-in-box products and will provide a great opportunity to global beverage container market during the forecast period. Trends in the development of lightweight beverage container which involves redesigning of packaging materials, making it easier to carry is expected to further increase the market growth.



Plastic containers hold a major market share globally owing to the various benefits such as lightweight, resealability, portability and shatter resistance. The industry will further gain its potential owing to rising demand for energy and specialty drinks industry for consumers who are aware of the benefits of good health and fitness.



Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to factors such as rising purchasing power and living standards, growing health awareness, and changing work lifestyle in emerging economies such as China and India.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Amcor Limited, Ball Corporation, Rexam Inc., Owens-Illinois, Silgan Holdings, Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Huber Packaging Group, CLARCOR, and Ardagh Group among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Beverage Container Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Beverage Container Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



7. Competitive Intelligence



8. Company Profiles



Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Rexam

Owens- Illinois

Silgan Holdings

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings

Huber Packaging Group

CLARCOR

Ardagh Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln8g29/global_beverage?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716