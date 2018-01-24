Shire has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the technology transfer of its Cinryze drug product manufacturing process to its site in Vienna, Austria. The biotechnology company will begin commercial manufacturing of Cinryze - an injectable medicine used to help prevent swelling and/or painful attacks in teenagers and adults with hereditary angioedema (HAE) - in the first quarter of this year. Matt Walker, head of technical operations, said: "With the FDA's approval of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...