SAI Global expands executive leadership team to accelerate growth and innovation

New hires round out c-suite to support operations, product innovation and commercial strategy

SYDNEY and CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of integrated risk management solutions, assurance and property services, today announced the addition of five strategic hires to the executive leadership team to support an aggressive growth and innovation strategy and focus in 2018.

Under the direction of Peter Granat, appointed Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in July 2017, the SAI Global executive team is expanding to deliver value for customers across the business portfolios:

With more than 25 years' experience across government, public and private equity owned businesses, Sharon Sritong has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Sharon was CFO at Livingston International and was U.S. CFO for Computershare, playing an instrumental role in driving that company's growth and expansion throughout North America . Sritong will be based in Chicago, IL and her role is critical to improving operating effectiveness and efficiencies across the organization.

"Adding these talented individuals to our team, we round out a strong leadership bench that, working together, will accelerate our growth and deliver value to our customers," said Peter Granat, SAI Global CEO. "We are investing heavily in our operating model, product innovation and how we go to market, strengthening our mission to help companies take an integrated approach to managing risk and delivering business confidence."

About SAI Global

SAI Global, a provider of integrated risk management solutions, assurance and property services, helps organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business confidence, growth, and sustainability.

Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus else ware.

We are a trusted provider of standards, technical information and regulatory content to organizations globally. Our accredited audit and certification services, based on third-party endorsed management systems and world-class training, help organizations gain efficiencies, improve performance and ensure compliance. In Australia, we are largest provider of property information and settlement services and support confident decision making across all stages of the property lifecycle.

Underpinning all SAI Global's solutions are proven and trusted business methodologies, powered by local expertise and know how. The company has global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more visit www.saiglobal.com.

