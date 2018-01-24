Mobile payments company Bango on Wednesday said it had raised £5m through a placing and was buying Digitouch unit Audiens. The shares are being placed at 180p each. Bango said the placing and the acquisition were to allow it to capitalise on demand for the data it generates through existing operations and enable the its platform to "provide additional value to the rapidly-growing mobile advertising market". Bango said it would pay 1.48m (£1.3m) in cash immediately and 0.63m (£0.55m) for ...

