United Cannabis Corporation Sponsoring The Industrial Hemp Pavilion At Indo-Expo

Company Will Promote Its State-Of-The-Art Processing Plant And Hemp Related Services At The Event

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB: CNAB) (the "Company" or "United Cannabis") today announced that it will be a sponsor of the Industrial Hemp Pavilion at the Colorado Indo Expo.

Indo Expo is being held at the Denver Mart on East 58th Avenue in Denver, Colorado, from Saturday, January 27th from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, January 28th from 11 am to 5 pm. Saturday is for industry professionals and Sunday is open to the public and features a career fair for those interested in joining the industry. Both days include product demonstrations, educational seminars, networking opportunities, classes, and workshops.

INDO EXPO supports the growth of the Cannabis Industry by bringing together industry professionals from around the world with a focus on building business to business (B2B) relationships and providing a professional platform for producers, processors, wholesalers, and retailers. INDO EXPO is proud to offer The Industrial Hemp Pavilion, a platform within the main halls of the event to support the business and entrepreneurs involved & working with Industrial Hemp and all its amazing bi-products.

The decision to participate in the event follows United Cannabis' increasing activity in the industrial hemp sector of the industry. In December, the Company announced its plan to construct a state-of-the-art industrial hemp processing plant to provide contract manufacturing to farmers working under the 2014 Federal Farm Bill and Colorado's Department of Agriculture's Industrial Hemp Program. The multi-function Facility will include extraction, purification, testing and processing equipment, as well as packaging, fulfillment, and secure storage capabilities.

Earnest Blackmon, Chief Executive Officer of United Cannabis, commented on the Company's participation in the Event, "Indo Expo is one of the best attended events in the industry, because it provides value to professionals and the general public, and because of that we felt it was great forum to introduce our industrial hemp services to the market."

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of phyto-therapeutic based products supported by patented technologies for the pharmaceutical, medical, and industrial markets. The Company has long advocated the application of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. Most of the Company's products are patent protected first in class medicines with applications to a global market.

United Cannabis trades on the OTCQB under the symbol CNAB.

