Global Managed Data Center Services Market 2017-2023: Market is Estimated to Grow to $304.782 Billion by 2023 From US$135.118 Billion in 2017

Managed Data Center Services Market is estimated to grow to $304.782 billion by 2023 from US$135.118 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 17.67% over the forecast period

Managed Data Center Services comprises of Managed Hosting, Managed Colocation, and Managed Storage services among others. Others services comprise of Disaster Recovery, Network Security, Compliance, Network connectivity to name a few. Managed Data Center Services are expected to witness moderate growth over the next five years due to growing demand for outsourcing key Information Technology (IT) infrastructure requirements by the enterprises, owing to cost pressure and shrinking IT budgets.

Complexities involved in setting up and operation of data centers, enterprises are looking towards outsourcing as a primary option which helps them to optimize business processes while keeping the control over critical IT infrastructure. Americas is the major market for Managed Data Center Services constituting the maximum share, followed by Europe Middle East and Africa, while the Asia Pacific will witness maximum expansion over the forecast period on account of high growth being observed in Data Center market, favorable government policies, economic growth and increasing investment towards IT infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentation

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces

4.6. Industry Regulations

4.7. Technology Overview

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.9. Scenario Analysis

5. Managed Data Center Services Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

5.1. Managed Hosting

5.2. Managed Colocation

5.3. Managed Storage

5.4. Others

6. Managed Data Center Services Market Forecast by Enterprise Size (US$ billion)

6.1. Small Enterprises

6.2. Medium Enterprises

6.3. Large Enterprises

7. Managed Data Center Services Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)

7.1. Banking and Financial Services

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Communication and Technology

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Energy

7.6. Education

7.7. Government

7.8. Media and Entertainment

7.9. Others

8. Managed Data Center Services Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

10. Company Profiles

Accenture

CSC

Dell

HCL

HP

IBM

Atos

CGI

TCS

Infosys

Fujitsu

Wipro

