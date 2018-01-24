sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

37,40 Euro		-0,40
-1,06 %
WKN: A1T83K ISIN: US09238E1047 Ticker-Symbol: 6BH 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKHAWK NETWORK HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,082
37,23
22:36
37,00
37,20
22:00
24.01.2018 | 20:08
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners for $45.25 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders - HAWK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2018 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. ("Blackhawk Network" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HAWK) stock prior to January 16, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Blackhawk Network to Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners for $45.25 per share in cash. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

http://www.zlk.com/mna/blackhawk-network-holdings-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The investigation concerns whether the Board of Blackhawk Network breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Silver Lake and P2 Capital Partners are underpaying for Blackhawk Network shares, thus unlawfully harming Blackhawk Network shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE