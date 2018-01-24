Global Sports Medicine Market 2018-2023: Key Players are Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, CONMED, Zimmer Biomet, Breg, DonJoy, and Mueller Sports Medicine

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Sports Medicine Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sports medicine is a branch of medicine that deals with physical fitness and treatment and prevention of injuries related to sports and exercise. Increasing adoption of western sports worldwide has resulted in growing number of sports injuries which is driving the market for sports medicine globally. Rise in the point-of-care testing by various diagnostic products and growing number of sports associations around the world are other factors which further boost the growth of sports medicine market.

Sports complication related to knees, hips, elbows, shoulder, and spine are augmenting the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, thereby impacting the overall market growth. Growing popularity of robot-assisted surgeries, development of novel technologies such as 3D MRI, for better and accurate diagnosis, and high investments by the vendors and government for R&D activities will provide a great opportunity for the expansion of global sports medicine market.

By application, shoulder and knee treatment will gain the fastest growth in the sports medicine market. Geographically, Americas holds the largest market share of global sports medicine market owing to widespread acceptance of various sports such as football, basketball, and baseball in which players do get injured. Europe is also witnessing a significant rise in demand for sports medicines in order to provide on the spot treatment for sport-related injuries. APAC region will witness the highest market growth due to favorable government regulations growing sports infrastructure and rising interest of the youth in various western sports such as football and basketball. However, the high cost of sports medicinal instruments and lack of trained professionals will act as a major challenge to the adoption of sports medicine in the developing and underdeveloped countries.

Competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this section are Arthrex, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Breg, DonJoy, and Mueller Sports Medicine.



Segmentation



By Function

Reconstruction

Support and Recovery

Body Monitoring and Evaluation

Others

By Application

Knee

Shoulder

Hip

Spine

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Sports Medicine Market Forecast by Function (US$ billion)



6. Sports Medicine Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



7. Sports Medicine Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



Arthrex

Smith & Nephew

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Breg

DonJoy

Mueller Sports Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrgm2q/global_sports?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716