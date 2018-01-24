Global Construction, Agriculture and Mining Electric Vehicles Market 2018-2028 - Forecasts, Comparisons and Assessments of the $87 Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Electric vehicles for construction, agriculture and mining will be a $87 billion market in 2028. Komatsu, John Deere, Caterpillar, and others manufacture the big vehicles - mainly hybrid - while other manufacturers offer smaller, pure-electric versions.

Pure electric is a legal requirement indoors. Outdoors, fuel saving and better performance attracts. Cranes and man lifters have many applications. Their production volumes are larger than most people realise. So it is with the electric versions set for over 164,000 to be sold in 2028.

This is an industry about to change radically. For example, in mining, over 90% of the world's mines are open cast. They are often in remote places up to 4,000 meters above sea level, where shipping diesel can cost more than buying it. Consequently, there is now a move to have 350 kW giant haul trucks working the floor and separately the top of the mine with electric rail-veyors lifting the ore from bottom to top. In an all-electric solution new pollution laws can be met, image improved and money saved, the electricity coming from the mine's own wind turbines and photovoltaics. Battery swapping and fast charging of those batteries means 350 kWh batteries suffice - big but no larger than those in other EV sectors.

The new report explains all this and gives detailed forecasts, comparisons and assessments. It shows how mines will electrify much more but only after the current bust period of the boom-and-bust that characterises this industry. It shows why the ubiquitous tractor in agriculture will, at last, be electric in volume quantities by 2028 and how new forms of vehicle design are coming.

Benchmarking from the 46 categories of electric vehicle that the analyst forecasts, the report explains what new technologies will arrive and why. Supercapacitors, new power components, greater modularisation and integration will transform this industry. The report draws on interviews and results of many recent conferences on these sectors.

Key Topics Covered:





1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. Overview

1.2. Value proposition and environmental restrictions

1.3. Are petrol prices affecting the electrification of industrial electric vehicles?

1.4. Forecasts 2018-2028

1.4.1. All categories

1.4.2. Mining and agriculture

1.4.3. Construction market

1.5. Autonomous vehicles for agriculture and mining

1.6. Examples of cranes and lifters

1.7. Caterpillar and Komatsu move to energy harvesting on hybrid electric vehicles

1.8. Powertrain situation

1.8.1. Leaders of change, move to hybrids

1.8.2. Move to 48V mild hybrids

1.8.3. Move to autonomy

1.8.4. Volvo electrification of mining vehicles

1.8.5. Volvo first in the world with self-driving truck in underground mine

1.8.6. Breakthrough Huddig hybrid wheel loader in 2018

1.8.7. Forklifts change little

1.9. View at EVS29 Montreal Canada

1.9.1. Electric and hybrid electric non-road mobile machinery - present situation and future trends

1.9.2. Introduction

1.9.3. Applications

1.9.4. Market overview

1.9.5. Fuel consumption and emissions

1.9.6. Machine operation and duty cycles

1.9.7. Trends towards hybridization

1.9.8. Principles of hybridization

1.9.9. Hybrid powertrain architectures

1.9.10. Main power sources

1.9.11. Drivers for hybridization and electrification

1.9.12. Technical solutions of present non-road mobile machinery

1.9.13. Discussion and conclusions

1.10. Profile: Cummins

1.11. Autonomous Heavy Rail



2. MINING ELECTRIC VEHICLES

2.1. Overview

2.1.1. Underground mining

2.1.2. The cost of clean air

2.1.3. Greater depth, greater benefits

2.1.4. Open cast mining

2.1.5. Photovoltaics: threat and salvation

2.2. Mining Industry Vehicle Outlook 2013 2025

2.2.1. 2013 market estimate

2.2.2. Caterpillar USA, Komatsu Japan, Atlas Copco Sweden

2.2.3. Sandvik Sweden

2.2.4. Joy Global USA

2.2.5. PapaBravo Canada

2.2.6. Mining vehicles market estimate 2013

2.3. The state of the mining industry

2.4. Thermal coal in structural decline

2.5. Roadmap to electrification of mining vehicles

2.5.1. Asia's growing mining industry, increasingly exploited with electric vehicles: Shaanxi Tongyun China, XEMC China etc

2.5.2. UQM Technologies Inc enters cooperative production and supply agreement with the Keshi Group

2.5.3. Canadian government supports hybrid diesel electric loaders

2.6. Pioneer companies in electrification

2.6.1. Atlas Copco Sweden

2.6.2. Ciments Vigier SA's E-Dumper

2.7. Forecast: mining electric vehicles 2018-2028

2.7.1. Legal push

2.8. EPA's regulation on non-road diesel engines

2.8.1. Overview

2.8.2. Non-road emissions reductions



3. LESSONS FROM RECENT CONFERENCES

3.1. Overview

3.2. Hydraulic vs electric efficiency

3.3. Market forecasts

3.4. Powertrain trends

3.5. Energy Independent Electric Vehicles EIEV

3.6. Projects and new industrial EVs

3.7. Wheel loaders

3.7.1. Hitachi

3.7.2. Oerlikon

3.7.3. HUDIG TIGON hybrid excavator and wheel loader

3.7.4. John Deere

3.7.5. Volvo Group

3.8. Star of the show

3.8.2. Future dreams!

3.9. Components and systems

3.9.1. Power electronics

3.10. Energy storage

3.10.1. Lithium Sulfur batteries

3.10.2. Motors

3.10.3. User needs and benefits



4. CONSTRUCTION AND AGRICULTURAL VEHICLES

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. News in 2016

4.1.2. Market drivers

4.2. Pioneers in electrification of construction and agriculture vehicles

4.2.1. Caterpillar

4.2.2. Caterpillar - BAE Systems UK

4.2.3. John Deere (Deere and Company) USA

4.2.4. Mitsubishi Japan

4.2.5. Multi Tool Trac Netherlands

4.3. Agriculture industry vehicle market

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Agricultural vehicle electrification

4.3.3. The need for a standardised communication system in Agricultural Machines

4.3.4. AGCO Fendt Germany

4.3.5. Fresh Fruit Robotics

4.3.6. Ibex Automation Ltd

4.3.7. John Deere USA

4.3.8. Merlo Italy

4.3.9. New Holland (Fiat Italy)

4.3.10. Escorts Ltd. India

4.3.11. Robots in agriculture

4.4. Construction and agricultural vehicle market and players

4.4.1. Mahindra & Mahindra

4.4.2. John Deere USA

4.4.3. JCB UK

4.4.4. Concept autonomous tractor development - August 2016

4.4.5. Agricultural vehicle market by company

4.4.6. Construction vehicle market by company

4.4.7. Forecast for construction and agricultural electric vehicles 2018-2028



5. CRANES, LIFTERS, MOBILE PLATFORMS

5.1. Overview



6. KEY ENABLING TECHNOLOGIES IN MINING, AGRICULTURAL AND CONSTRUCTION ELECTRIC VEHICLES

6.1. Overview

6.2. Batteries and voltages

6.2.1. Batteries

6.2.2. Voltages

6.3. Supercapacitors

6.3.1. VISEDO Finland

6.3.2. Supercapacitors in Port Cranes: Maxwell Technologies USA, Ioxus USA, VISEDO Finland

6.4. Range extenders and fuel cells

6.5. Electric Motors

6.5.1. Overview

6.5.2. Benefits of electric motors in agricultural machines.

6.5.3. Design aspects

6.5.4. Regenerative braking considerations

6.5.5. Reducing limitations: trend by type

6.5.6. Motor technology by type of vehicle

6.5.7. Detailed design studies still come up with opposite conclusions

6.5.8. Over supply initially

6.5.9. Switched reluctance motors a disruptive traction motor technology?

6.5.10. Three ways that traction motor makers race to escape rare earths

6.6. New power electronics

6.6.1. Increased performance and complexity

6.6.2. Wide band gap semiconductors

6.7. Autonomous vehicles in mining and agricultural applications

6.7.1. Bosch "Bonirob" Germany

6.7.2. Google USA Renault France

6.7.3. Mining vehicles, autonomous: Caterpillar USA, Velodyne USA

6.7.4. Impact of Autonomous Mining Machines



