European Thermal Insulation Products Market 2016-2021: Market Shares of Leading Suppliers and Manufacturers of Thermal Insulation Products

Built upon expertise in the global thermal insulation markets, the study details demand for 2016 and provides anticipated market figures for 2021. Forecast years are presented and market rankings (or market shares where available) of Europe's leading insulation companies are indicated, by both country and product type. Market influences and trends are outlined.

The report covers 24 countries (including all major European thermal insulation markets) split into 14 individual country volumes covering all of the most commonly used insulation materials. An additional 4 volumes focus on a specific insulation material individually (mineral fibre, EPS, XPS & PU/PIR) and present data for the regions of Western and Eastern Europe, and then for the same 24 countries.

Market data is given in cubic metres, tonnes and euros. The following market breakdown is provided:



End-use Sectors Covered:

Building

Domestic and Commercial Building



Cold Stores



Agricultural Buildings

Industry

Pipe Lagging



Domestic Appliances



Transport



Process Plant

The contents of the report are based on a thorough investigation of the European markets, which included extensive primary research across these throughout the first half of 2017, and an examination of relevant secondary sources and statistics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Country Overview

Macroeconomic trends and forecasts, construction overview with construction statistics, market trends and legislative issues for each country

3. Market Summary for 2016 and Forecasts to 2021 by Type & End-Use Sector

4. Market Review by Type of Insulation & by End-Use Sector - 2016 & 2021 (tabular form)

Market Shares of Leading Suppliers and Manufacturers of Thermal Insulation Products

Types of insulation covered:

Mineral Fibre

Expanded Polystyrene

Extruded Polystyrene

PU and PIR foams

Phenolic Foam

Flexible Insulation - Expanded Nitrile Rubber (ENR) and Polyethylene (PE)

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

6. Directory of Suppliers



Market Volumes A-D:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

Country overview, construction statistics and insulation material trends per country

3. Market Summary for a Specific Insulation Material for 2016 and Forecasts to 2021 by Region (Western & Eastern Europe), Country & End-Use Sector

4. Market Review for a Specific Insulation Material by Region (Western & Eastern Europe), Country & End Use Sector - 2016 & 2021 (tabular form)

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

6. Directory of Suppliers

