World Energy Trends, Outlook and Strategies to 2025 - Achieving Economies of Scale Remains Top Priority of Upstream Oil and Gas Companies

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "World Energy Trends, Outlook and Strategies to 2025 - Which Fuels and Strategies will Prevail in the Rapidly Changing Environment?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World energy industry is steadily moving towards stability after the turbulence in recent years. Markets are responding positively to early signs of compliance. Over the near term future, we expect oil prices to remain under pressure despite posing an upward trend in 2017. Most markets will shift towards increased efficiency and low cost oil and gas production. Gas continues to outpace other fuels as a cleaner alternative to coal power and nuclear power. Renewable energy is forecast to witness highest growth rates among all fuels and will become commercial at scales.

US Shale projects, Russia upstream investments, Middle East Producers and Planned African upstream projects are all set to drive the supply of oil and gas. In particular, for gas and LNG, numerous export projects are in the pipeline. However, on the demand front, emerging markets will continue to hold the key. Increase in demand from these countries, in particular, in Asia Pacific will be the key for demand recovery.



Renewable energy sources are rapidly emerging as a competitive fuel to conventional fuels, driven by technological advances, commercial viability and environmental support. Renewable energy is a growing part of World ongoing energy transformation. Reduced initial costs, power storage capacity increases coupled with government support is encouraging markets to prefer renewables as their prime choice for enhancing access to affordable, reliable and cleaner sources of modern energy services. With deeper decarbonisation efforts, growing inclusion of renewables in all end user sectors can be observed. However, the industry needs huge flow of investments, participation of institutional investors, policy support and new business models to support the growth of renewable fuels.



Across verticals, oil and gas companies are opting for cost reduction strategies to sustain in the current challenging times. Driving down expenditures, focus on higher efficiency, quickly adapting new technologies, rebuilding confidence in the industry and investors along with addressing climate changes are observed in most companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1. List of Figures

2. Rapidly Emerging Energy Trends Driving Great Strategy Reforms

2.1. New Face of World Energy Industry

2.2. Achieving Economies of Scale Remains Top Priority of Upstream Oil and Gas Companies

2.3. Companies Rapidly Embracing Technology to Stay Ahead of Competition

2.4. Rebalancing in Oil Markets Expected by Q1 2018

2.5. Energy traders are having good times unlike big producers

2.6. Acquiring Companies Increasingly Preferred Over Asset Acquisition

2.7. Bullish Outlook for Oil and Gas Supply but Demand Constrained by Asian Growth

2.8. Rapid Pace of Development of Renewable Energy Fuels Showers Immense Opportunities

2.9. Energy Security Continues to be the Prime Agenda of Most Governments Following Paris Agreement

2.10. How Oil Majors are Reformulating Future Strategies to Adapt to Changing Dynamics

2.11. Energy Efficiency

3. World Energy Outlook to 2025

3.1. World Energy Consumption Set to Increase at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2016 and 2025

3.2. World Energy Demand by Fuel, 2000- 2025

3.3. Fuel Wise World Energy Demand Outlook, 2000- 2025

3.4. Region Wise World Energy Demand Outlook, 2000- 2025

4. Future Trends in World Oil Markets

4.1. Asian Refiners Reformulate Strategies to cater shifting global oil production trends and cuts

4.2. New Capacities Growing Robustly in Developing Countries- Impact on global margins

4.3. Trader's and Refiner's perspective of preparing for IMO protocol changes

4.4. The future of US shale oil production in current price conditions

4.5. Saudi Aramco privatization- Impact on OPEC in short term and long term

5. World Oil Market Outlook to 2025

5.1. Asia Pacific Oil Market Forecast to 2025

5.2. Europe Oil Market Forecast to 2025

5.3. Middle East Oil Market Forecast to 2025

5.4. Africa Oil Market Forecast to 2025

5.5. North America Oil Market Forecast to 2025

5.6. South and Central America Oil Market Forecast to 2025

6. Future Trends in World Gas Markets

6.1. Emerging role of Natural Gas in a Low carbon world

6.2. Prominence of LNG in Maritime Transport

6.3. The Impact of FLNG Projects on the future of global LNG trading and pricing

6.4. Asia likely to follow gas spot markets in Europe in the medium term future

6.5. Low outlook for transportation fuel of gas in US

7. World Gas Market Outlook to 2025

7.1. Asia Pacific Gas Market Forecast to 2025

7.2. Europe Gas Market Forecast to 2025

7.3. Middle East Gas Market Forecast to 2025

7.4. Africa Gas Market Forecast to 2025

7.5. North America Gas Market Forecast to 2025

7.6. South and Central America Gas Market Forecast to 2025

8. Future Trends in World Coal Markets

8.1. Long Term Coal Projections Decline Sharply in the recent conditions

8.2. Gaining new investment access remains tough challenge

8.3. Efficiency of Coal plants to play a major role in the medium term

8.4. Developing markets pose strong support for new coal demand

8.5. Asia Coal market outlook

9. World Coal Market Outlook to 2025

9.1. Asia Pacific Coal Market Forecast to 2025

9.2. Europe Coal Market Forecast to 2025

9.3. Middle East Coal Market Forecast to 2025

9.4. Africa Coal Market Forecast to 2025

9.5. North America Coal Market Forecast to 2025

9.6. South and Central America Coal Market Forecast to 2025

10. Future Trends in World Nuclear Markets

11. World Nuclear Market Outlook to 2025

11.1. Asia Pacific Nuclear Market Forecast to 2025

11.2. Europe Nuclear Market Forecast to 2025

11.3. North America Nuclear Market Forecast to 2025

12. Future Trends in World Solar Markets



13. World Solar Market Outlook to 2025

13.1. Asia Pacific Solar Market Forecast to 2025

13.2. Europe Solar Market Forecast to 2025

13.3. North America Solar Market Forecast to 2025

14. Future Trends in World Wind Markets

15. World Wind Market Outlook to 2025

15.1. Asia Pacific Wind Market Forecast to 2025

15.2. Europe Wind Market Forecast to 2025

15.3. North America Wind Market Forecast to 2025

16. Recent Energy Industry Developments

17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cndfzz/world_energy?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716