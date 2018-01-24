$26.61 Billion Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market Analysis By Product (Nanoparticles and Embolization Particles), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global novel drug delivery systems (NDDS) in cancer therapy market is expected to reach USD 26.61 billion by 2025

The market is primarily driven by global rise in incidence of cancer, increase in research activities for developing novel drug delivery technologies, and availability of research funding for ongoing projects.

Many key players in this market are investing in R&D of novel and advanced products. This can also be attributed to increase in patent expirations. For instance, the R&D expenditure of Celgene Corporation increased from USD 3,697.3 million in 2015 to USD 4,470.1 million in 2016. Increase in R&D spending was directed toward enhancing product pipeline and for regulatory approvals of new products.

In addition, rise in healthcare expenditure for diagnosis and treatment of cancer and awareness about alternative therapies are expected to boost market growth. Improvement in healthcare infrastructure in developing nations and increase in awareness about new treatment methods for cancer are also anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

North America held the largest market share in 2016. Local presence of a large number of manufacturers, ongoing regulatory approvals for new drugs, and availability of research funding for new methods of treatment for this disorder are key factors that can be attributed to this region's dominance in the global market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in initiatives that boost cancer research projects, increase in healthcare expenditure for cancer therapy, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, large geriatric population base, and rise in awareness owing to medical conferences and meetings in the region.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The nanoparticles segment held the largest revenue share in 2016 due to increase in funding for research using these particles

The embolization particles segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to higher precision rate and accurate drug delivery

North America dominated the global market due to presence of a large number of cancer patients and favorable reimbursement scenario

Some of the key players are Celgene Corporation; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; GALEN; Shire; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Data Analysis



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Increasing research on new therapies for cancer backed by research funding

3.2.2 Rise in number of cancer cases globally

3.2.2.1 Estimated New Cancer Cases, by type, U.S. in 2016

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Lack of awareness and funding for novel drug delivery systems in emerging nations

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Novel Drug Delivery Devices (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Nanoparticles

4.2.2 Liposomes

4.2.3 Micelles

4.2.4 Polymers

4.2.5 Other nanoparticles

4.3 Embolization Particles

4.3.2 PVA particles

4.3.3 Drug eluting beads

4.3.4 Liquid emboli

4.3.5 Other embolization particles



Chapter 5 Novel Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) in Cancer Therapy Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, By Product



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

GALEN

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Shire (Baxalta)

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

