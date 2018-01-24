Global 3D Animation Market Analysis 2014-2017 & 2025 with Autodesk, Corel, ZCO, Adobe Systems, NVIDIA and NewTek Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Animation Market Analysis By Technique (3D Modeling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering, Visual Effects), By Component, By Deployment, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D animation market is expected to reach USD 28.31 billion by 2025

Growing applications of animation in the media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, and education & academics industries is expected to drive the market significantly.

The creation of dynamic content and high-end visuals has enabled the biotech, medical devices, and pharmaceutical industries to exploit the benefits of 3D animation. Animation is being used for maximizing sales, as it enables providers to emphasize and focus on the benefits of products and services by delivering an engaging, educational, and entertaining experience to the viewers.

The increasing use of 3D animation technologies is expected to influence the end-use industries positively. In case of medical science, 3D animation techniques are one of the most effective ways for communication as they display the human body in a polygonal form, which cannot be replicated using photography, sketch, and two-dimensional illustrations.

Traditionally concentrated in the developed countries, the 3D animation market has paved its way into the emerging countries such as India, China, and the Philippines owing to the increasing trend of outsourcing animation activities to these countries. In 2016, the North American region accounted for the largest revenue share of the 3D animation market. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness robust growth throughout the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The 3D modeling segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share by 2025 and register an estimated CAGR of around 10% over the forecast period

The visual effects segment was valued at around USD 2.1 billion in 2016, primarily attributed to the increased demand from the media & entertainment industry

By 2025, the media & entertainment end-use segment is projected to account for around 35% of the total revenue share

In 2016, the North American region accounted for the largest revenue share and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest growing market since there is a growing emphasis on producing local animated content apart from the outsourced assignments performed by regional firms

The key players in the industry include Autodesk, Inc., Corel Corporation, Zco Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, NVIDIA Corporation, and NewTek, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 3D Animation Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 3 3D Animation Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 3D Animation Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 3D Animation Market- Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Increasing adoption of visual effects in media and entertainment industry

3.4.1.2 Growing use of 3D animation technology in other segments

3.4.1.3 Increasing competitiveness in the virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Threat from piracy

3.5 Key Opportunities - Prioritized

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 3D Animation - PEST Analysis

3.8 3D Animation - Key Competitor Analysis, 2016



Chapter 4 Technique Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 3D Animation Market Share by Technique, 2016 & 2025

4.1.1 3D modeling

4.1.2 Motion graphics

4.1.3 3D rendering

4.1.4 Visual effects



Chapter 5 Component Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 3D Animation Market Share by Component, 2016 & 2025

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Service



Chapter 6 Deployment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 3D Animation Market Share by Deployment, 2016 & 2025

6.1.1 On-premise

6.1.2 On-demand



Chapter 7 End-Use Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 3D Animation Market Share by End-Use, 2016 & 2025

7.1.1 Media & entertainment

7.1.2 Architecture & construction

7.1.3 Education & academics

7.1.4 Manufacturing

7.1.5 Healthcare & lifesciences

7.1.6 Government & defense

7.1.7 Others



Chapter 8 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape



Autodesk Inc.

Corel Corporation

Zco Corporation

Recent developments

Adobe Systems Incorporated

NVIDIA Corporation

Pixologic Inc.

Side Effects Software Inc.

Recent developments

The Foundry VisionMongers Ltd.

Maxon Computer

NewTek Inc.

