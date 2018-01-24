Global Internet of Robotic Things Market to 2023: Market is Expected to Grow from US$3.325 Billion in 2018 to US$18.075 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 40.30%

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Internet of Robotic Things Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Internet of Robotic Things market is expected to grow from US$3.325 billion in 2018 to US$18.075 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 40.30% over the forecast period.

This research study examines the Internet of Robotic Things market on the basis of various segments - by software, platform, component, end-user, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been mentioned to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report.



The report also analyzes key players in the Internet of Robotic Things market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2023 for various key segments, with 2017 as base year.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Segmentation

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunities

4.5. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.6. Industry Regulations

4.7. Technology Overview

4.8. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Forecast by Software (US$ billion)

5.1. Data

5.2. Security

5.3. Bandwidth

5.4. Monitoring

5.5. Analytics



6. Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Forecast by Platform (US$ billion)

6.1. Device

6.2. Application

6.3. Network



7. Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)

7.1. Power Source

7.2. Actuators

7.3. Control System

7.4. Sensor

7.5. Others



8. Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Forecast by End-User (US$ billion)

8.1. Healthcare

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Household

8.4. Industrial

8.5. Defense

8.6. Others



9. Global Internet of Robotic Things Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

9.1. Americas

9.1.1. North America

9.1.2. South America

9.2. Europe Middle East and Africa

9.2.1. Europe

9.2.2. Middle East and Africa

9.3. Asia Pacific



10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Market Share of Key Players

10.2. Investment Analysis

10.3. Recent Deals

10.4. Strategies of Key Players



11. Company Profiles

11.1. iRobot Corporation

11.2. ABB Ltd

11.3. Google Inc.

11.4. Intel Corporation

11.5. Google

11.6. Cisco System

11.7. Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

11.8. Robot Bosch

11.9. Midea Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g2tf5x/global_internet?w=5





