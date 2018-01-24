sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,20 Euro		-1,00
-2,21 %
WKN: A12HQS ISIN: US84652J1034 Ticker-Symbol: 272 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,716
46,406
24.01.
44,40
44,80
24.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC44,20-2,21 %