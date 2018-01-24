Global $8.94 Bn Threat Intelligence Market 2017-2023: Increased Threat of Data Breach, Fast Pace Adoption Among SMEs and Rising Adoption of Crowd Sourced Platform

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Threat Intelligence Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The threat intelligence market is expected to reach $8.94 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.4 %.

Threat intelligence is the market of cyber security against the different cyber-attacks and threats such as hacking, phishing scams, ransomware attacks etc. Factors which are driving the growth increased threat of data breach, fast pace adoption among SME'S, and rising adoption of crowd sourced platform for threat intelligence. However, high cost of innovation and budget constraints and low technical integration and low automation capabilities are restraining the growth of market for the forecast period.

North America is dominating the threat intelligence market for the forecast period. Rapid growing IoT trends and growing internal as well as external threats are few of the key factors likely to fuel market growth in North America. Asia-Pacific is the most attractive market region. This region is to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs and large-scale organizations have become more aware of increasing cybercrimes and have also started adopting threat intelligence solutions and services. Awareness for IT security, is the reason for the growth.

The growth global threat intelligence market is also influenced by the presence of major players such. Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Looking Glass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US) etc.

Scope of the Report

On the basis of solution it is classified as:

Security Information and Event Management

Log Management

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk Management

Incident Forensics Security Information

Event Management (SIEM)



On the basis of service segment market is classified into:

Managed Services



Professional Services

On the basis of deployment it is classified into:

On-Cloud



On-Premises



On the basis of organization size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Threat intelligence services and solutions are deployed across different industrial verticals, including



BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Education

IT and Telecom

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Market Determinants

Market Drivers



Increased Threat of Data Breach

Fast Pace Adoption Among SMEs

Rising Adoption of Crowd Sourced Platform for Threat Intelligence

Market Restraints



High Cost of Innovation And Budget Constraints

Low Technical Integration And Automation Capabilities

Market Opportunities



Threat Intelligence Sharing to Counter Advanced Attacks

Growing Demand for Integrating Security Operations With Threat Intelligence

Market Challenges



Lack of Skilled Staff

Lack of Awareness About Advanced Cyber Threats

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Market Overview



3. Market Determinants



4. Market Segmentation



5. Competitive Landscape



6. Geographic Analysis



7. Company Profiles



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US)

Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)

Farsight Security, Inc. (US)

Fireeye, Inc. (US)

F-Secure Corporation ( Europe )

) Ibm Corporation (U.S.)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

Logrhythm, Inc. (US)

Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc.(US)

Mcafee Llc (US)

Optiv Security, Inc. (US)

Splunk, Inc. (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)

Trend Micro Incorporated ( Japan )

) Webroot, Inc. (US)

