Global $8.94 Bn Threat Intelligence Market 2017-2023: Increased Threat of Data Breach, Fast Pace Adoption Among SMEs and Rising Adoption of Crowd Sourced Platform

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Threat Intelligence Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The threat intelligence market is expected to reach $8.94 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.4 %.
Threat intelligence is the market of cyber security against the different cyber-attacks and threats such as hacking, phishing scams, ransomware attacks etc. Factors which are driving the growth increased threat of data breach, fast pace adoption among SME'S, and rising adoption of crowd sourced platform for threat intelligence. However, high cost of innovation and budget constraints and low technical integration and low automation capabilities are restraining the growth of market for the forecast period.
North America is dominating the threat intelligence market for the forecast period. Rapid growing IoT trends and growing internal as well as external threats are few of the key factors likely to fuel market growth in North America. Asia-Pacific is the most attractive market region. This region is to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs and large-scale organizations have become more aware of increasing cybercrimes and have also started adopting threat intelligence solutions and services. Awareness for IT security, is the reason for the growth.
The growth global threat intelligence market is also influenced by the presence of major players such. Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US), Looking Glass Cyber Solutions, Inc. (US) etc.
Scope of the Report
On the basis of solution it is classified as:
- Security Information and Event Management
- Log Management
- Identity and Access Management
- Security and Vulnerability Management
- Risk Management
- Incident Forensics Security Information
- Event Management (SIEM)
On the basis of service segment market is classified into:
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
On the basis of deployment it is classified into:
- On-Cloud
- On-Premises
On the basis of organization size:
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Threat intelligence services and solutions are deployed across different industrial verticals, including
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- Education
- IT and Telecom
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Others
Market Determinants
Market Drivers
- Increased Threat of Data Breach
- Fast Pace Adoption Among SMEs
- Rising Adoption of Crowd Sourced Platform for Threat Intelligence
Market Restraints
- High Cost of Innovation And Budget Constraints
- Low Technical Integration And Automation Capabilities
Market Opportunities
- Threat Intelligence Sharing to Counter Advanced Attacks
- Growing Demand for Integrating Security Operations With Threat Intelligence
Market Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Staff
- Lack of Awareness About Advanced Cyber Threats
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Overview
3. Market Determinants
4. Market Segmentation
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Geographic Analysis
7. Company Profiles
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (US)
- Dell Technologies, Inc. (US)
- Farsight Security, Inc. (US)
- Fireeye, Inc. (US)
- F-Secure Corporation (Europe)
- Ibm Corporation (U.S.)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
- Logrhythm, Inc. (US)
- Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc.(US)
- Mcafee Llc (US)
- Optiv Security, Inc. (US)
- Splunk, Inc. (US)
- Symantec Corporation (US)
- Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan)
- Webroot, Inc. (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/grzcg6/global_8_94_bn?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716